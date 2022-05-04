'Trolls said I don't look pregnant enough': Mom to be Kratika Sengar opens up on online negativity

Actors Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar are all set to welcome their first child this month. The two have been happily married for seven years and are super excited about the new addition to their family.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Kratika spilled the beans on her pregnancy, dealing with trolls, body positivity, and more.

The 'Kasam' actress reveals that she had a very smooth pregnancy and did not have to deal with mood swings. However, she was at the receiving end of online trolling as her body underwent physical changes during the past nine months.

“I see a lot of people trolling actresses on social media for gaining weight during pregnancy. I feel they are brainless. There is a life growing inside you. Hence, it is stupidity to expect that it won't affect your body. Instead of celebrating the feeling, people waste their time pointing fingers and making fun,” she states.

Speaking about her experience with trolls, she shares, “People on the internet have a problem with everything. When I was not pregnant, they commented that I 'look pregnant'. However, now that I have conceived, I receive messages that I don't seem pregnant. Some even comment that we are welcoming our baby through surrogacy because I don't look pregnant enough according to them.”

While Kratika was given a lot of advice related to pregnancy from the people in her life, she chose to do only what her mind thought was right. “My parents taught me to listen to what everyone has to say, but do what my heart says. Every person I meet has some advice to give, but I only listen to my doctor, mother, and mother-in-law,” she says.

Doling out a little advice for expecting mothers, the actress adds, “Every woman has a different body and goes through different changes during her pregnancy. There are no set rules that are common for all. Expecting mothers should go with the flow and understand what their body needs, and do what is possible in their capacity without fussing over the whole thing.”

As Kratika awaits the birth of her baby with bated breath, husband Nikitin Dheer is over the moon. The 'Chennai Express' actor has been by his wife's side throughout the pregnancy and has made sure she gets the best of everything. “Niki has been very supportive. Even when he is shooting, he makes sure to call me every two hours and enquire if I ate or need something. I've been lucky in this aspect,” she gushes.

When questioned about resuming work after delivery, Kratika says she has not planned anything. “I hope I can get back to work as soon as possible, but I don't want to rush it. I want my body to completely recover before I commit to something new,” she shares. “I do not plan anything in my life anyway. Even this pregnancy wasn't planned. Because whenever I do, it never works accordingly, so I've just given up on planning anything in life. I just take it as I get it,” she quips.

On a parting note, we asked Kratika if she wants a boy or a girl. “Nikitin and I want a daughter. But, the elders in our families believe that it will be a boy judging by how I look and other characteristics (laughs). So, yes, we have already decided the names for a boy and a girl,” she concludes.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 07:15 AM IST