'Person banged my car, gave rape threats': Mahhi Vij seeks help from Mumbai Police

Television actress Mahhi Vij approached the Mumbai Police over social media on Saturday after a man allegedly abused and threatened her.

The actress took to Twitter to share her unpleasant experience with her followers and also sought help from the Mumbai Police.

"This person banged my car got abusive and gave me rape threats his wife got aggressive and said chod de isko @MumbaiPolice help me find this guy who is threat to us," she tweeted. She also shared a clip of the number plate of a car along with her tweet.

This person banged my car got abusive and gave me rape threats his wife got aggressive and said chod de isko @MumbaiPolice help me find this guy who is threat to us pic.twitter.com/XtQbt1rFbd — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) May 7, 2022

The Mumbai Police was quick enough to come to Mahhi's aid and responded to her tweet saying, "Please visit the nearest police station and lodge your complaint."

In another tweet, Mahhi revealed that her daughter Tara was also in the car when the incident happened.

Advertisement

Seriously tara was in the car I was scared for her https://t.co/QqXeBP65Me — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) May 8, 2022

On the professional front, Mahhi Vij has been a popular face in the small screen industry with several hit daily soaps to her credit, including 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan' and 'Balika Vadhu'.

Mahhi is married to actor Jay Bhanushali, who is currently seen as the host on a dance-based reality show.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 11:52 AM IST