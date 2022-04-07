Here's how much telly divas Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill and Rupali Ganguly charge for Instagram promotions

Television actors Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill and Rupali Ganguly are currently ruling over social media platforms, especially Instagram.

They have a huge fan following and the actors often make headlines for their social media posts. Fans go gaga every time they put up their pictures or reels.

Recently, several brands have reportedly approached them for promotions. and according to a report in Filmibeat, it is being said that 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi is being paid huge moolah for brand promotions.

Reportedly, Tejasswi, who has over 5.5 million followers on Instagram, gets paid around Rs 10-15 lakh for a post on her social media handle.

Tejasswi is riding high on success post 'Bigg Boss' win and has bagged Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6'. She was seen in a music video 'Rula Deti Hai' with her actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra and she recently announced a Marathi project 'Man Kasturi Re'.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gil, who has around 11.3 million Instagram followers, reportedly charges Rs 8 lakh per post. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz was recently seen in Shilpa Shetty's fitness based show 'Shape of You'.

'Anupamaa' fame Rupali Ganguly also charges Rs 8 lakh for an Instagram post. She has 2.4 million followers on the photo-sharing app. Rupali often keeps her fans and followers updated about her personal and professional life.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 02:06 PM IST