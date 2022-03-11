Arjun Bijlani clarifies his post on 'heartbreak'; says 'it has nothing to do with personal life'

Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani’s latest Instagram post left fans worried after it hinted of a ‘heartbreak’.

Arjun simply shared an image with the text “Forever is a lie,” followed by a heartbreak emoji.

Scores of concerned fans commented on the post asking if the actor was okay. Rapper Badshah also wrote, “This better be a song promo.”

Hours later, Arjun posted a series of pictures with his wife Neha, and wrote, “This love is forever !!! The post last night has nothing to do with my personal life .. Received a lot of calls and msgs yesterday which honestly I’m grateful for because it’s shows how much people care and love us . Thank you Doston for checking on me !! Lots of love.”

Arjun made his acting debut with the television show "Kartika". He was then seen in shows such as "Left Right Left", "Miley Jab Hum Tum", "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi", "Naagin", "Kavach", "Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil" and "Ishq Mein Marjawan".

Last year, he won the 11th season of the stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi'. He defeated Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rahul Vaidya to bag the winner's trophy.

Arjun is not only an actor but also hosted several reality shows. When asked what he enjoys most, he replies his first love will always be acting but he enjoys doing both.

"My first love is acting but I also enjoy hosting. When I started hosting, my fans and viewers showered a lot of praise and that is what kept me motivated to take up more shows as a host. So yes, I balance both and so far, I am enjoying the place I am in," he adds.

On work front, Arjun and his wife Neha are seen in the celebrity couple reality show "Smart Jodi".

He is also hosting the talent-based reality show 'India's Got Talent'.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 09:36 AM IST