'Aashram got me recognition not only in India but abroad as well', says Aaditi Pohankar

'Aashram 3' recently dropped its trailer and since then, fans have gone gaga over the upcoming season. 'Aashram' season 1 and 2 were released in 2020 on an OTT platform and the show quickly rose to fandom because of its gripping script and stellar cast like Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, and Tridha Choudhry.

On the show, Aaditi played the role as a young wrestler, Pammi. She received immense appreciation from all over the world and is super excited for the third season.

Talking about the series, Aaditi shares, “'Aashram' came out immediately after ‘SHE’ and there were many fans from different parts of the world who wanted to see my performance on the show. It reached around 1.6 billion viewers and I received truckloads of appreciation from my fans abroad."

She adds, "When I auditioned for this series all I knew was that it was made by Prakash Jha, the master of filmmaking, storytelling and female-driven script. Being completely unaware of ‘The Baba’, I auditioned for Pammi and am truly honoured by the amount of love I received from the audience."

Aaditi is set to return for the third season of 'Aashram' and she has also promised a surprise for her fans that will be revealed on the show.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 01:58 PM IST