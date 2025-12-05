 Zerodha, Groww Face Outage In India; Users Unable To Trade
Zerodha, Groww Face Outage In India; Users Unable To Trade

Zerodha is telling users to temporarily use its Kite WhatsApp backup (+91 9964452020) to manage their trades while they investigate.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 02:57 PM IST
File Image

Several users in India are reporting of an outage on several popular sites, including Zerodha and Groww. These trading sites are showing an internal service error, and users are taking to social media to express their grief. One user in India said that he was unable to place any trade. The Zerodha and Groww outage is being attributed to a Cloudflare outage.

Zerodha is telling users to temporarily use its Kite WhatsApp backup (+91 9964452020) to manage their trades while they investigate. One user on Twitter said, ”Zerodha down at the worst time possible. Thank god they added that WhatsApp backup option — never thought I’d actually need to square off through WhatsApp in 2025.”

Downdetector also shows a massive spike in outage reports of both the trading platforms. As of 2.33pm IST, Downdetector had more than 1,300 complaints with 51 percent of users facing problems with login, 39 percent users facing problems with website, and 10 percent users facing problems with trading.

Social media, especially the X platform, is filled with user complaints.

Last month, a similar Cloudflare outage, caused many forex and (contracts for difference) CFD brokers to lose money. A report suggested that CFD brokers may have lost an average of $1.58 billion in trading volumes due to the outage.

