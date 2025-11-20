Cloudflare Outage: CFD Brokers Reportedly Lost An Average Of $1.58 Billion In Trading Volumes In Three Hours

A global Cloudflare outage a few days ago caused massive disruptions in several services, including Elon Musk's X and even ChatGPT. Several other websites were also impacted. A new report now suggests that (contracts for difference) CFD brokers may have lost an average of $1.58 billion in trading volumes due to the outage.

While brokers have not officially announced the amount of losses they have suffered, a new report by FinanceMagnates claims that the Cloudflare outage may have cost brokers an average of $1.58 billion in trading volumes, which amounts to 1 percent of their monthly revenues.

The report says that excluding the top 10 CFD brokers, the maximum monthly trading volume by the rest is $416 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The minimum monthly trading volume is $40 billion. This means an average of $174 billion per month and $7.91 billion per day, based on the 22 days of trading in a month. Using this calculation, the report came to a calculation that an average broker may have lost $1.58 billion in trading volume in those three hours of outage. This is obviously an esstimated amount, and the losses may have been lesser as traders return to settle their positions after such outages.

During the Cloudflare outage, many forex and CFD brokers lost money as websites showed an 'internal server error' issue. Technical issues were reported by websites like Monaxa, Skilling, Xtrade, and FXPro.

Apart from trading platforms, websites like X, Spotify, OpenAI, Perplexity, Amazon Web Services, Canva, Sage, and Paypal were also impacted. Cloudflare is one of the biggest network operating companies in the world, and is used by many websites for higher speeds and security. Any impact on Cloudflare services, inadvertently causes trouble to partenered services as well.

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince has confirmed that the major global internet outage was not the result of a cyberattack, but was caused by an internal configuration mistake.