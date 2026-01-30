 LG Electronics Q4 Loss Widens On Weak Demand, Restructuring Costs Despite Record Annual Sales
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechLG Electronics Q4 Loss Widens On Weak Demand, Restructuring Costs Despite Record Annual Sales

LG Electronics Q4 Loss Widens On Weak Demand, Restructuring Costs Despite Record Annual Sales

LG Electronics reported a net loss of 725.9 billion won in Q4 2025 due to sluggish TV demand and restructuring costs. Despite this, the company achieved record annual sales of 89.2 trillion won and plans to expand its AI appliance and robotics portfolio in 2026.

IANSUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
LG Electronics said on Friday it remained in the red in the fourth quarter of 2025 from a year earlier, due mainly to weak market demand coupled with one-off costs caused by its restructuring programme. | File Image

Seoul: LG Electronics said on Friday it remained in the red in the fourth quarter of 2025 from a year earlier, due mainly to weak market demand coupled with one-off costs caused by its restructuring programme.

Its net loss came to 725.9 billion won (US$505.7 million) for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 713.7 billion won posted a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

LG Electronics posted an operating loss of 109 billion won for the fourth quarter, marking a sharp turnaround from an operating profit of 135.4 billion won in the fourth quarter of 2024. Sales rose 4.8 percent on-year to 23.85 trillion won, reports Yonhap news agency.

The company attributed the weak performance to a delayed recovery in demand for TV products, along with increased marketing expenditures.

FPJ Shorts
ICC Names 2 Bangladesh Umpires In Officiating Panel For T20 World Cup 2026 After BCB Exit - Check Who They Are
ICC Names 2 Bangladesh Umpires In Officiating Panel For T20 World Cup 2026 After BCB Exit - Check Who They Are
Budget 2026: Manmohan Singh To Nirmala Sitharaman - Longest & Shortest Budget Speeches In Independent India’s History & Their Duration - VIDEO
Budget 2026: Manmohan Singh To Nirmala Sitharaman - Longest & Shortest Budget Speeches In Independent India’s History & Their Duration - VIDEO
Ajit Pawar’s Sons Collect Ashes In Baramati A Day After State Funeral Following Tragic Plane Crash
Ajit Pawar’s Sons Collect Ashes In Baramati A Day After State Funeral Following Tragic Plane Crash
Mumbai: Mantralaya’s Sixth Floor Falls Silent After Ajit Pawar’s Sudden Death Shakes Maharashtra; Video
Mumbai: Mantralaya’s Sixth Floor Falls Silent After Ajit Pawar’s Sudden Death Shakes Maharashtra; Video
Read Also
India’s Internet User Base Crosses 950 Million In 2025, Rural Growth, AI Adoption And Short Videos...
article-image

"In the second half, the company carried out a voluntary retirement program to improve the efficiency of its workforce structure, which led to expenditures worth hundreds of billions of won," the company said.

For all of 2025, LG Electronics said its net profit came to 1.22 trillion won, more than doubling from the previous year.

The company posted 2.47 trillion won in operating profit for the year, down 27.5 percent from 3.41 trillion won in 2024. Annual sales rose 1.7 percent to 89.2 trillion won.

LG Electronics said the annual sales marked a new record, led by the home appliance business despite unfavourable conditions, including tariff burdens.

Read Also
PM Modi Calls For Ethical AI Use, Data Security In Interaction With Top Tech CEOs Ahead Of IndiaAI...
article-image

In detail, LG Electronics said its home appliance solution division posted an operating profit of 1.27 trillion won, as the company improved its production cost structure.

The media entertainment solution division turned to an operating loss of 750.9 billion won in 2025 amid intensifying market competition.

The vehicle solution division posted an operating profit of 559 billion won, with the company set to make efforts to take leadership in the software- and AI-defined vehicle industry.

For 2026, LG Electronics said it plans to expand its AI home appliance portfolio and prepare future growth engines, including home robotic products.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

LG Electronics Q4 Loss Widens On Weak Demand, Restructuring Costs Despite Record Annual Sales
LG Electronics Q4 Loss Widens On Weak Demand, Restructuring Costs Despite Record Annual Sales
India’s Internet User Base Crosses 950 Million In 2025, Rural Growth, AI Adoption And Short Videos...
India’s Internet User Base Crosses 950 Million In 2025, Rural Growth, AI Adoption And Short Videos...
PM Modi Calls For Ethical AI Use, Data Security In Interaction With Top Tech CEOs Ahead Of IndiaAI...
PM Modi Calls For Ethical AI Use, Data Security In Interaction With Top Tech CEOs Ahead Of IndiaAI...
Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Teased To Launch in India Soon: What To Expect
Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Teased To Launch in India Soon: What To Expect
NASA Introduces Athena: A Supercomputer That Cracks In One Day What A Typical PC Would Take 500...
NASA Introduces Athena: A Supercomputer That Cracks In One Day What A Typical PC Would Take 500...