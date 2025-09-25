Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro With Leica Triple Cameras Announced: Price, Specifications, More

Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro |

Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro smartphones have officially been unveiled at a global launch event in Berlin. The event also showcased new AIoT devices like the Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm, Xiaomi Open Wear Stereo Pro, Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition, Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED Series 2026, Xiaomi Pad Mini, and Redmi Pad 2 Pro.

The Xiaomi 15T series succeeds last year's 14T series and features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching up to 3200 nits. These devices feature ultra-narrow 1.5mm bezels on all four sides, making them 27 percent slimmer than the previous generation through LIPO technology implementation.

Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro: Price and Availability

The Xiaomi 15T is available in Black, Gray, and Rose Gold colour options and is priced at €649.99 (approximately Rs. 67,600) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB model costs €699.99 (approximately Rs. 72,800).

The Xiaomi 15T Pro comes in Black, Gray, and Mocha Gold finishes with three storage configurations: the 12GB + 256GB model at €799.99 (approximately Rs. 83,200), the 12GB + 512GB variant at €899.99 (approximately Rs. 93,200), and the flagship 12GB + 1TB model priced at €999.99 (approximately Rs. 1,22,000). Both smartphones are currently available for order across several European markets, with broader global availability expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Xiaomi 15T Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Xiaomi 15T features a 6.83-inch OLED display with 2772x1280 pixel resolution, delivering 1.5K clarity with 144Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 3840Hz PWM dimming for smooth visual performance. The display achieves peak brightness levels of up to 3200 nits and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Powering the Xiaomi 15T is MediaTek's Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset built on 4nm process technology, featuring an octa-core CPU with speeds up to 3.25GHz paired with Mali-G720 MC6 GPU. The device comes equipped with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB using UFS 4.1 technology s.

The camera system comprises a 50-megapixel main sensor with Light Fusion 800 technology, featuring 1/1.55-inch sensor size, f/1.7 aperture, and optical image stabilization, complemented by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 50-megapixel portrait telephoto lens with 46mm focal length and f/1.9 aperture. All cameras feature Leica Summilux optical lenses and support 4K 60fps video recording, while the front-facing 32-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture also supports 4K 60fps video capture.

The smartphone measures 162.7x77.9x7.50mm and weighs 194 grams, featuring IP68 dust and water resistance certification. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7 802.11ax, Bluetooth 6.4, comprehensive GPS support, NFC, and USB Type-C. The device houses a 5500mAh battery with 67W HyperCharge fast charging capability, achieving 100 percent charge in 50 minutes.

Xiaomi 15T Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 15T Pro shares the same 6.83-inch OLED display specifications as the standard model but steps up to MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9400+ chipset built on advanced 3nm process technology, featuring an octa-core architecture with Immortalis-G925 MC12 GPU. The Pro variant maintains the same 12GB LPDDR5X RAM configuration with identical storage options utilizing UFS 4.1 technology.

The enhanced camera system features a 50-megapixel main sensor with upgraded Light Fusion 900 technology, boasting a larger 1.31-inch sensor size, wider f/1.62 aperture, and optical image stabilization. The ultra-wide camera remains at 12-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture, while the telephoto system upgrades to a 50-megapixel super telephoto lens with 115mm focal length, f/3.0 aperture, and optical image stabilization. The Pro model exclusively supports 4K 120fps video recording on the main camera and includes 4K 60fps 10-bit Log recording with LUT input .

Physical dimensions measure 162.7x77.9x7.96mm with a weight of 210 grams, incorporating high-strength 6M13 aluminum alloy construction. The Pro model maintains identical IP68 dust and water resistance ratings, with both devices capable of withstanding submersion up to 3 meters in freshwater.

The Xiaomi 15T Pro features a 5500mAh battery with advanced 90W HyperCharge technology, achieving full charge in just 36 minutes, complemented by 50W wireless HyperCharge capability that completes charging in 56 minutes.

Both smartphones run Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.