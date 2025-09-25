Comet AI Browser Now Available For Perplexity Pro Users In India: How To Download And Use It, Key Features, More

Comet AI Browser available for Perplexity Pro users in India | Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI has officially rolled out its AI-powered Comet browser in India, marking the company's most direct push yet into a market where mobile-first browsing dominates. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas announced that the AI-powered browser is now available for macOS and Windows users in the country. The Comet browser is currently accessible to Perplexity Pro users only.

Launched in July 2025, Comet is an AI browser based on Chromium. It redefines browsing by collapsing complex workflows into fluid conversations. It acts as a personal assistant and a thinking partner. Comet directly rivals with Google Chrome, which also introduced several AI-based features into its browser recently.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How To Download And Install Comet Browser

System Requirements: Users need to have a Windows or macOS device to use the browser. It is not avaialble on mobile yet. The Comet browser is accessible to Perplexity Pro and Max subscription users in India for now. The company notes that a stable internet is required for AI features.

Step-by-Step Installation Guide

Step 1: Verify Your Subscription

Comet is now available for Perplexity Max users globally, including in India. Access is currently limited to Pro subscribers in India on Windows and Mac.

Step 2: Access the Download Page

- Visit the official Perplexity website at perplexity.ai

- Navigate to the Comet browser section

- Click on the download link for your operating system

Step 3: Download the Browser

- Select your platform (Windows or macOS)

- Download the Chromium-based installer

- Wait for the download to complete

Step 4: Install Comet

- Run the downloaded installer file

- Follow the installation wizard prompts

- Complete the setup process

Step 5: Sign In and Setup

- Launch Comet after installation

- Sign in with your Perplexity Pro/Max account credentials

- Complete the initial browser setup

Step 6: Start Using AI Features

- The integrated AI assistant will be available immediately

- Begin exploring the conversational browsing experience

Key Features of Comet AI Browser

AI-Powered Conversational Interface: Rather than relying on tabs, bookmarks, or search bars, users can now simply ask questions, issue commands, or request tasks, all within a conversational interface.

Seamless Task Automation: Comet transforms entire browsing sessions into single, seamless interactions, collapsing complex workflows into fluid conversations. Ask Comet to book a meeting or send an email, based on something you saw. Ask Comet to buy something you forgot. Ask Comet to brief you for your day.

Personal AI Assistant Integration: Comet is an AI-powered browser that acts as a personal assistant and thinking partner. The browser integrates Perplexity's advanced AI capabilities directly into the browsing experience.

Advanced Web Navigation: It has an AI-powered search that understands context and intent. It offers intelligent tab organisation and management. Comet also does real-time information processing by doing live analysis of web content.

Productivity Enhancement: With Comet, users can do direct email management within the browser. Users can schedule meetings and manage appointments, and streamline workflow management. I

Cross-Platform Compatibility: Comet offers a familiar interface for users switching from Chrome.

How Airtel Users Get Perplexity Pro For Free For One Year

Bharti Airtel has partnered with Perplexity, to offer 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription free of cost to all of its customer base. All active Airtel users get 12 months of Perplexity Pro for free, worth Rs. 17,000+. This offer is open to all active Airtel users (prepaid, postpaid, broadband & DTH).

How To Claim Your Free Subscription

Step 1: Install the Airtel Thanks app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Sign in with your registered Airtel mobile number

Step 2: You can redeem the offer via the Airtel App. Open the Airtel Thanks app and look for the Perplexity Pro offer in the benefits section. Tap on the Perplexity Pro tile.

Step 3: Verify your Airtel number through OTP. You'll be redirected to create or link your Perplexity account. Sign in with your preferred email account (Gmail/Apple ID). Complete the activation process