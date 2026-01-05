'Jana Nayagan' Trailer Uses Gemini AI Footage; Internet Calls It 'An Absolute Insult'

The trailer for Vijay's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan', reportedly budgeted at Rs. 400 crore, has sparked a firestorm of criticism online after viewers spotted a Google Gemini AI logo in one of its scenes. The discovery has led to widespread backlash, with many calling it 'an absolute insult' to the art of filmmaking.

The controversy began when netizens noticed the AI logo during a scene where a character is seen loading a shotgun. The logo, resembling Google Gemini, appeared briefly but was enough to trigger a wave of reactions on social media platform X.

X user @Varma_Tweetz shared a series of frames from the trailer, highlighting the presence of the AI logo. The post, which has since gone viral, reads, "Using gemini ai for remake movie too." The tweet has amassed significant attention, with users expressing their disappointment and frustration.

Public outrage and disappointment

The internet's reaction has been swift and severe, with many fans and film enthusiasts feeling betrayed by the use of AI in a high-budget production. X user @rhota_official commented, "Such a rookie mistake, team of #JanaNayaganTrailer. Who is the editor lmfao?" The sentiment reflects a broader concern about the quality and authenticity of the trailer.

Another user, @Cinee_Worldd, echoed the sentiment, stating, "Despite having 400 crs." This comment underscores the expectation that a film with such a substantial budget should not rely on AI-generated content, especially without proper editing.

Calls for accountability

The backlash has also prompted calls for accountability from the film's team. X user @ichiranjeeb questioned the decision-making process, asking, "Could've atleast hired some good editors and blurred the star AI-Nayagan!!" This comment highlights the perceived lack of attention to detail in the trailer's production

Broader implications for filmmaking

The controversy has reignited debates about the role of AI in cinema, particularly in India, where the technology is increasingly being adopted. While some see AI as a tool to enhance creativity, others, like X user @_PatilVishwajit, view it as a threat to traditional filmmaking standards. "Using Google Gemini AI shots in the trailer even without removing Logo is Shocking!! Using AI for Such Simple Shots is alarming & Raising Doubts on filmmaking Standards!! Making these AI Films and exploiting Fans," the user wrote.

Fans of Vijay, known for his massive following, have expressed a mix of disappointment and concern. X user @aravindramesh06 pointed out, "400cr budget but ai endi ra babu," reflecting the disbelief that a film with such a large budget would make such a glaring error.

As the trailer for 'Jana Nayagan' continues to circulate, the internet's reaction serves as a reminder of the high expectations placed on big-budget films and the scrutiny they face. The presence of the Google Gemini AI logo has not only sparked outrage but also raised questions about the future of filmmaking in an era dominated by artificial intelligence.