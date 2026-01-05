 Consumer Electronics Show 2026: Samsung Unveils Vision To Become 'AI Companion' Across Entire Product Lineup
Samsung Electronics unveiled plans to integrate AI across its entire product lineup, aiming to become an “AI companion” in users’ daily lives. Ahead of CES 2026, it showcased Vision AI for TVs, AI-powered home appliances, SmartThings integration, and expanded Samsung Health features, including wellness tracking and early detection of cognitive decline through user data.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Consumer Electronics Show 2026: Samsung Unveils Vision To Become 'AI Companion' Across Entire Product Lineup | IANS

Las Vegas: Samsung Electronics aims to apply artificial intelligence (AI) technology to its entire product lineup under a vision to become an "AI companion" for users in their daily lives, the company said here.

"We intend to have consumers enjoy meaningful AI experiences by applying the technology across our entire product lineup and services," Samsung Electronics President Roh Tae-moon was quoted as saying by the company during an event in Las Vegas in the US.

The event came ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, a major technology exhibition set to officially kick off from Tuesday, reports Yonhap news agency.

"We will become an AI companion in customers' everyday lives and lead the popularisation of AI experiences," said Roh, who heads Samsung's device experience division in charge of mobile, TV and home appliance businesses.

article-image

In line with the vision, the company unveiled the Vision AI Companion, an AI platform customised for Samsung TVs that is capable of better understanding the context of conversations with users compared with other models.

The company said its latest TVs to be released in 2026 will come with the HDR10 Plus Advanced format, offering cutting-edge brightness, color and motion processing.

The company also introduced its "home companion" vision, which aims to reduce users' household chore burdens through home appliances equipped with advanced screen, camera and voice recognition systems.

"The overwhelmingly connected ecosystem and form factors optimised for communication through screen, camera and voice recognition systems, along with the reliability of our products, will enable the home companion vision," said Kim Cheol-gi, who heads the company's digital appliances business.

article-image

Samsung Electronics said it plans to apply AI technology to SmartThings, its smart-home platform, allowing different home appliances to interact with each other and better understand users' needs.

During the press event, Samsung Electronics unveiled its vision to adopt AI also in its health care application, Samsung Health, to deliver a comprehensive and customised wellness experience.

In detail, the company said the program will gather users' data on sleep, nutrition and daily activity to identify potential signs of chronic diseases.

The application will provide workout tips and recommend nutritional recipes based on ingredients stored in connected refrigerators.

article-image

The company additionally unveiled a technology that analyzes users' walking speed and finger movements to detect potential cognitive decline.

"Samsung Electronics' products, services and AI innovation aim to make users' everyday lives more valuable," Roh said. "As a global technology leader, we aim to expand the AI ecosystem built on responsible and ethical standards and become a true AI companion in daily life."

