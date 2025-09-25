Google Launches AI-Powered Mood Board App Mixboard: 5 Reasons Why Its Better Than Pinterest

Google's new Mixboard platform | Mixboard

Google Labs has launched Mixboard, an experimental AI-powered mood board app. The visual brainstorming tool positions itself as a creative platform for exploring and refining ideas through AI-generated content. It looks to rival Pinterest, that also offers concepts and ideas to users.

Mixboard can be used to visualise a vast array of possibilities, from home decor and event themes to new product ideas or the next DIY project with images and text. Here are five key features that set Mixboard apart from Pinterest.

1. AI-Powered Image Generation

Unlike Pinterest, which primarily collects and curates existing images, Mixboard generates original visuals using Google's 'Nano Banana' image editing model. Users can create unique images from text prompts rather than relying solely on pre-existing content.

2. Natural Language Editing Capabilities

Mixboard allows users to edit their boards using conversational commands like "make it more minimal" or "blend these two concepts." This natural language interface enables dynamic modifications without requiring design expertise.

3. Context-Aware Text Generation

The platform can generate descriptive text based on the visual context of images placed on mood boards, helping users articulate their creative vision and providing automatic descriptions for visual elements.

4. One-Click Creative Variations

The app offers instant creative alternatives with options like "regenerate" and "more like this," allowing users to explore multiple iterations of their ideas with single-click commands.

5. Integrated Text and Visual Workflow

Mixboard combines text prompts with visual elements on an open canvas format, enabling users to start projects from written concepts and seamlessly transition between text-based ideation and visual creation, something that is not possible on Pinterest.

Mixboard is designed for various creative applications including home decor planning, event themes, product development, and DIY projects. As a Google Labs experiment, the platform focuses on making AI-powered creative tools accessible to general users.

Mixboard is currently limited to users in the United States and remains in experimental beta phase.