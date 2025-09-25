LinkedIn Updates Privacy Rules: Microsoft Can Use Your Data For AI And Ads From November 3 - Here's How to Opt Out

LinkedIn, the world's largest professional networking platform, has announced significant changes to its privacy policy that will allow parent company Microsoft to access and utilise user data for artificial intelligence training and personalised advertising purposes. The changes will take effect on November 3, according to an update shared on the company's website.

LinkedIn confirmed that certain user data, including profiles, work history, education, posts and comments, will be used to 'train content-generating AI models.' The professional networking giant claims this data usage will help improve user experience and enable easier connections to new opportunities for its members worldwide. However, the company has assured users that private messages will remain protected and will not be included in this data sharing arrangement.

The policy update introduces two distinct changes that will affect different user groups globally. The first change involves using member data for AI training purposes, while the second expands data sharing with Microsoft and its affiliates for advertising personalisation. The platform stressed that private messages will not be used.

How to Opt Out: Step-by-Step Guide

LinkedIn has provided users with clear opt-out mechanisms for both AI training and enhanced advertising data sharing. The company emphasises that users can withdraw their consent at any time, even after the policy changes take effect on November 3. However, information you shared on LinkedIn until that point is fair game for training purposes if you haven't opted out beforehand.

Opting Out of AI Training

To prevent LinkedIn from using your data for AI training purposes, follow these steps:

1. Navigate to your LinkedIn account and access Settings & Privacy

2. Click on "Data Privacy" from the menu options

3. Select "How LinkedIn uses your data"

4. Find the option labeled "Data for Generative AI improvement"

5. Turn the toggle off to disable AI training data usage

By default, the switch is on. Anyone who wants out has to dig into Settings > Data Privacy > Generative AI Improvement and toggle it off. Turning it off will not disable LinkedIn's AI features; it just stops personal data from being folded into future training.

Opting Out of Enhanced Advertising Data Sharing

For users who want to limit how their data is shared with Microsoft for advertising purposes:

1. Go to your LinkedIn Settings

2. Navigate to "Advertising Data" section

3. Disable the default opt-in option to prevent enhanced data sharing for personalized advertisements

Users should note that a new opt-out option will be available to users in those regions affected by the advertising data sharing changes.

This privacy policy update places LinkedIn alongside other major technology companies that utilise user data for AI development. LinkedIn is not alone. Google uses data from Gemini, while Meta relies on content from Facebook and Instagram to train AI.

Regional Implementation and Scope

The implementation of LinkedIn's updated privacy policy varies significantly across different geographical regions due to varying local privacy regulations. Only users in the EU, EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, and Hong Kong will be affected by this AI-training policy. Elsewhere, LinkedIn says there is no change.

For the expanded data sharing with Microsoft affiliates, this policy will apply in the US and most global regions, but not in the EU, UK, or Switzerland, where stricter privacy laws apply. This regional variation reflects the platform's compliance with different privacy regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation in Europe and similar privacy frameworks in other jurisdictions.