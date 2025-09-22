What Are These Bodyguard Satellites That India Looks To Employ To Safeguard Its Space Assets?

AI generated image

As India intensifies efforts to protect its growing network of space assets, the nation is considering the deployment of specialised 'bodyguard' satellites designed to shield critical orbital infrastructure from emerging threats. This strategic initiative, still under development, responds to increasing concerns over vulnerabilities in space, particularly following a near-miss incident in mid-2024 that underscored the risks posed by hostile maneuvers in orbit.

According to reports from Bloomberg and Indian media, these bodyguard satellites would act as vigilant sentinels, orbiting alongside India’s vital satellites to provide real-time threat detection and rapid response capabilities. Equipped with cutting-edge sensors, these protective spacecraft aim to counter risks such as signal jamming, cyberattacks, or physical interference from adversarial satellites, ensuring the safety of assets critical to national security and civilian applications.

The Indian government wants to develop these so-called bodyguard satellites to identify and counter threats to orbiting spacecraft. These spacecraft are central to modern space warfare concepts, featuring high-level maneuverability and are pre-positioned to protect high-value military satellites. In close proximity, they can detect weak-points of threat satellites and counteract with robots or lasers, providing surveillance and protection of space assets.

While detailed designs remain confidential, the proposed bodyguard satellites are expected to feature advanced technologies like Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) systems. These laser-based sensors would generate precise 3D maps of nearby orbital objects, enabling faster and more accurate threat detection compared to conventional radar. Integrated with an enhanced ground-based tracking network, including upgraded radars and optical telescopes, these satellites would provide continuous monitoring and the ability to maneuver protected assets out of harm’s way.

The bodyguard service uses small satellites with on-orbit space domain awareness capability to identify and characterise threats which could harm government or commercial critical infrastructure, offering real-time monitoring of the space environment and ubiquitous coverage around critical assets

The initiative is part of a broader Rs. 27,000 crore (approximately $3.2 billion) program to bolster India’s space defenses, which includes plans to launch around 50 dedicated surveillance satellites by the end of the decade. The first of these bodyguard satellites could be operational as early as 2026, with ISRO collaborating with private startups to accelerate development. “We currently lack round-the-clock in-orbit tracking capabilities, but innovative startups are stepping up to bridge this gap,” said Sudheer Kumar N, a former ISRO director now consulting independently.

A Wake-Up Call in Orbit

The push for bodyguard satellites stems from a tense encounter in 2024, when an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) satellite in low-Earth orbit (LEO), operating at 500-600 kilometers (311-373 miles), narrowly avoided a collision with a foreign satellite that approached within 1 kilometer. This satellite, used for high-resolution Earth imaging and real-time monitoring with dual civilian and military applications, was at risk in an incident Indian officials suspect may have been a deliberate flex of power by a neighboring state. The event, which required urgent evasive maneuvers, exposed the vulnerability of India’s unescorted orbital assets in a crowded and contested space environment.

With over 100 active satellites supporting navigation, communication, and reconnaissance, India ranks among the world’s leading space powers. However, the nation faces growing challenges from regional rivals like China, which operates over 930 satellites, and Pakistan, with eight. During the border skirmish with Pakistan earlier this year, ISRO’s satellites proved indispensable, with over 400 scientists working tirelessly to provide real-time Earth observation and secure communications. Reports also suggest China adjusted its satellite coverage to support Pakistan, heightening India’s concerns about orbital sabotage.

Geopolitical Stakes and Global Context

India’s pursuit of bodyguard satellites reflects a broader shift in its space policy, from a primarily civilian focus to one that prioritises national security. The 2019 Mission Shakti anti-satellite (ASAT) test, which successfully destroyed a target at 300 km altitude, demonstrated India’s ability to counter space-based threats. However, incidents like the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with China have amplified fears of asymmetric warfare extending into space, where satellites could be disabled to disrupt military operations.

Globally, similar concepts are gaining traction. The US Space Force is developing space domain awareness tools, including robotic satellites for inspection and repair, while China and Russia have tested co-orbital systems capable of interfering with or destroying satellites. Indian Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, speaking at a June 2025 seminar, highlighted China’s expanding satellite program as a pressing challenge, urging robust countermeasures.

Challenges and Criticisms

While the bodyguard satellite program aims to enhance security, critics warn it could fuel a space arms race, potentially conflicting with the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which prohibits nuclear weapons in space but leaves room for conventional systems. Indian officials maintain the initiative is defensive, designed to protect assets rather than escalate tensions.