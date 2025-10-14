Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Smartphones With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications, More

Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro smartphones have been unveiled at an event in China, featuring advanced camera systems, including a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Both models are powered by the Dimensity 9500 SoC and run Android 16 with Origin OS 6.0. The Vivo X300 Pro introduces a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony LYT828 sensor.

Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 pricing and availability

The Vivo X300 is priced at CNY 4,399 (approximately Rs. 54,800) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, CNY 4,699 (approximately Rs. 58,540) for the 16GB + 256GB variant, CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs. 62,280) for the 12GB + 512GB variant, CNY 5,299 (approximately Rs. 66,015) for the 16GB + 512GB variant, and CNY 5,799 (approximately Rs. 72,240) for the 16GB + 1TB variant.

The Vivo X300 Pro is priced at CNY 5,299 (approximately Rs. 66,015) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs. 74,750) for the 16GB + 512GB variant, CNY 6,699 (approximately Rs. 83,475) for the 16GB + 1TB variant, and CNY 8,299 (approximately Rs. 1,03,420) for the 16GB + 1TB Satellite Edition with Photography Kit. Both models are available for order in China and will go on sale starting October 17.

Vivo X300 Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo X300 features a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1216 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support, a 1-120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. It includes 2160Hz PWM dimming, DC-like dimming, and Armor Glass protection.

The phone is powered by an Octa-Core Dimensity 9500 processor with an Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU and comes with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB using UFS 4.1. The camera system includes a 200-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.4-inch Samsung HPB sensor and f/1.68 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a Samsung JN1 sensor and f/2.0 aperture, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT602 periscope telephoto camera with f/2.57 aperture and 3x optical zoom. The front camera is a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Additional features include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, Hi-Fi audio, and a 6040mAh battery with 90W fast charging, 40W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, multiple GPS bands, and NFC. The phone measures 150.57x71.92x7.95mm, weighs 190g, and has IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Vivo X300 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X300 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800x1260 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support, a 1-120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. It features 2160Hz PWM dimming, DC-like dimming, and Armor Glass protection. The device is powered by the same Octa-Core Dimensity 9500 processor with an Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU and offers 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM (LPDDR5X Ultra Pro Quad-Channel in the satellite edition) with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

Its camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT828 sensor and f/1.57 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB periscope telephoto camera with f/2.67 aperture and 3.7x optical zoom. The front camera is a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone includes dual imaging chips (V3+ and VS1), an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, Hi-Fi audio, and a 6510mAh battery with 90W fast charging, 40W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, multiple GPS bands, and NFC. It measures 161.98x75.48x7.99mm, weighs 226g, and has IP68 and IP69 ratings.