Vivo V60e 5G vs Realme 15 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5: Price, Specifications Compared

Vivo has just launched the V60e 5G in India, bringing a compelling mid-range contender to the market. Positioned in the sub-Rs. 35,000 segment, the Vivo V60e 5G is set to go head-to-head with established rivals like the Realme 15 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord 5, offering similar RAM and storage configurations while emphasising value through higher megapixel counts and durability features that could sway budget-conscious buyers looking for a balanced all-rounder.

Here is how the Vivo V60e 5G fared against the Realme 15 Pro 5G and the OnePlus Nord 5 on paper.

Vivo V60e 5G vs Realme 15 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5: Price and Availability

The Vivo V60e 5G makes its entry with three variant options to cater to different needs, starting at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, followed by Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version, and topping out at Rs. 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, all available now through Vivo's official website, major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, and select offline stores across India.

In direct competition, the Realme 15 Pro 5G offers two choices with the base 8GB + 128GB at Rs. 31,999 and the 8GB + 256GB at Rs. 33,999, launched earlier this month and readily available on realme.com, Flipkart, and physical retail outlets.

The OnePlus Nord 5, which hit shelves a few months back, is priced slightly higher with the 8GB + 256GB variant at Rs. 31,999 and the 12GB + 256GB at Rs. 34,999, purchasable via OnePlus's site, Amazon, and partner stores, making the Vivo the most affordable entry point in this trio while all share overlapping mid-tier pricing for their higher-spec models.

Vivo V60e 5G vs Realme 15 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5: Display

When it comes to screens, the Vivo V60e 5G sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED panel with a 2392x1080 resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1600 nits local peak brightness, delivering vibrant colors and decent visibility outdoors though it falls short on resolution compared to its peers.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G ups the ante with a larger 6.8-inch full HD+ 4D curved AMOLED display boasting a sharper 2800x1280 resolution, an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, and a blazing 6500 nits peak brightness for superior HDR content and gaming fluidity in bright environments.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 5 holds its own with a 6.83-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen at 2800x1272 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, peaking at 1800 nits, which ensures excellent color accuracy and responsiveness but doesn't match the Realme's extreme brightness levels, positioning the Realme as the display champion here.

Vivo V60e 5G vs Realme 15 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5: Design

Design-wise, the Vivo V60e 5G adopts a sleek profile measuring 163.53 x 76.96 x 7.49mm and weighing 190g, featuring a glass front with Diamond Shield Glass protection, a plastic back and frame for a premium yet lightweight feel, and robust IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance that makes it highly durable against splashes and submersion.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G is marginally slimmer at 162.26 x 76.15 x 7.69mm (varying slightly by color up to 7.84mm) and lighter at 187g, with a Gorilla Glass 7i front, aluminum frame, and matching IP68/IP69 rating for a more premium metallic touch and excellent build quality.

In contrast, the OnePlus Nord 5 is the bulkiest of the bunch at 163.41 x 77.04 x 8.1mm and 211g, sporting a solid construction but only IP65 resistance, which offers basic splash protection but lags behind the others in ruggedness, though its matte finishes in colors like Phantom Grey provide a distinctive, fingerprint-resistant aesthetic.

Vivo V60e 5G vs Realme 15 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5: Camera

Camera enthusiasts will find the Vivo V60e 5G standing out with its rear setup led by a massive 200MP primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture, OIS, and 30x digital zoom for detailed daylight shots and low-light performance, complemented by an 8MP ultrawide f/2.2 lens, while the 50MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture and eye autofocus excels in selfies with natural skin tones.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G counters with a more balanced dual 50MP rear configuration, including a main f/1.8 shooter and a versatile 50MP ultrawide f/2.0 for wider landscapes without the megapixel hype, paired with a 50MP f/2.4 selfie snapper that prioritizes consistency over resolution.

The OnePlus Nord 5 mirrors the Vivo's secondary setup with a 50MP main f/1.8 with OIS and 8MP ultrawide f/2.2, plus a 50MP f/2.0 front camera, delivering reliable computational photography but lacking the Vivo's zoom capabilities, making the Vivo the camera focal point in this matchup.

Vivo V60e 5G vs Realme 15 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5: UI

All three devices ship with the latest Android 15 out of the box, ensuring long-term support, but their custom skins differentiate the experience. The Vivo V60e 5G runs FuntouchOS 15, which offers a feature-rich interface with extensive customization options, AI-driven tools, and smooth animations, though it can feel slightly bloated with pre-installed apps.

Realme's 15 Pro 5G leverages Realme UI 6.0 for a clean, dynamic look with dynamic island-like features, raindrop effects, and three years of OS updates plus four years of security patches, appealing to users who want a lively yet efficient overlay.

The OnePlus Nord 5's OxygenOS 15 stands out for its near-stock Android purity, minimal bloatware, and fluid multitasking with Zen mode for focus, backed by similar update commitments, making it the choice for those preferring a straightforward, performance-oriented software layer.

Vivo V60e 5G vs Realme 15 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5: Processor and RAM

Under the hood, the Vivo V60e 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, handling everyday tasks and moderate gaming well with up to 12GB RAM across its variants for seamless multitasking.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G employs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 octa-core processor with 8GB RAM options, providing solid efficiency for mid-range demands but potentially trailing in intensive scenarios.

The OnePlus Nord 5 pulls ahead with the more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and up to 12GB RAM, excelling in high-end gaming and AI processing, giving it the edge in raw performance while all start at 8GB RAM for comparable base usability.

Vivo V60e 5G vs Realme 15 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5: Battery Life

Battery endurance sees the Realme 15 Pro 5G leading with its massive 7000mAh capacity and 80W SuperVOOC charging, promising over a day and a half of heavy use with quick top-ups to 100% in under 40 minutes.

The Vivo V60e 5G follows closely with a 6500mAh cell and faster 90W wired charging for rapid recharges, ideal for on-the-go users though it might not last as long in prolonged sessions.

The OnePlus Nord 5 slots in the middle with 6800mAh and 80W SuperVOOC, offering reliable all-day battery.

This piece is meant to offer just on-paper comparisons, and your purchase decision should be based on your budget, your needs, and your priorities. We have done a comprehensive review of the OnePlus Nord 5 and Realme 15 Pro 5G, and you can read them to get a fair idea on how these phones performed in the real world.