Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition With Targaryen Theme Launched in India: Price, Specifications, More

Realme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Edition |

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition has launched in India, The company collaborated with Warner Bros and it pays homage to HBO's iconic series. Unlike the standard Realme 15 Pro variants, this limited-edition model stands out with its "Golden-in-Black" design featuring a detailed Targaryen three-headed dragon sigil on the back, a heat-sensitive cover that shifts from black to fiery red above 44-degrees, and a customised UI packed with 'Ice' and 'Fire' themes, plus exclusive filters like the Northland Filter for Winterfell vibes and AI Edit Genie for medieval makeovers. It also comes in a lavish collector's box resembling a wooden throne with carved house sigils, an unfolding Iron Throne, a "Hand of the King" SIM ejector tool, UV-reactive secret letters, postcards, stickers, and adorable Realmow figures of characters like Daenerys and Jon Snow. the company has produced limited quanities of the unit with just 5,000 models worldwide.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition Price in India

The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition is priced at Rs. 44,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. It is available to buy from realme.com, Flipkart, and offline retail stores. Buyers can snag launch deals like Rs. 3,000 bank discounts or Rs. 5,000 via the Brand Upgrade Program with 12 months no-cost EMI online, while mainline stores offer Rs. 3,000 credit card EMI savings or Rs. 3,000 flat off plus 8 months no-cost EMI.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition Specifications

Coming to the specifications, it is identical to the normal Realme 15 Pro model. It features a 6.8-inch (2800×1280 pixels) 144Hz OLED with up to 6500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 gamut, 4608Hz PWM dimming, full-brightness DC dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (4nm) SoC with Adreno 722 GPU. It packs 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 with 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. There is a triple rear setup with 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 main (OIS, f/1.8), 50-megapixel ultra-wide (OV50D, f/2.0); and 50-megapixel front sensor.

The phone packs a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 (2.5GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C 2.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou.

Other features include IP68/IP69 dust/water resistance, in-display fingerprint, IR sensor, stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio, and USB Type-C audio.