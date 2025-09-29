OnePlus 15 To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, May Launch In November

OnePlus 15 leaked image | Weibo

OnePlus has officially confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The announcement was made at the recent Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, positioning the device as the first smartphone to integrate this advanced processor, which promises enhanced AI capabilities, improved power efficiency, and superior performance over its predecessors.

During the event, OnePlus highlighted the chipset's role in elevating the phone's overall capabilities, including better thermal management for sustained high-performance tasks like gaming and content creation. The company also revealed that the OnePlus 15 will debut its in-house DetailMax image engine, replacing the previous Hasselblad partnership, to deliver clearer and more realistic photography through advanced algorithms.

OnePlus 15 specifications (rumoured)

Rumours surrounding the OnePlus 15 have been circulating widely, painting a picture of a refreshed flagship with significant upgrades. Leaks suggest a redesigned camera setup, moving away from the circular module to a pill-shaped or square-shaped island housing triple 50-megapixel sensors: a primary wide lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an ultrawide, and a telephoto with around 3x optical zoom. The front-facing camera is expected to be a 32-megapixel shooter.

Display rumours point to a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, potentially making it ideal for immersive viewing and gaming. Battery life is another highlight, with speculations varying between a massive 7,000mAh or 7,300mAh "Glacier Battery" using silicon-carbon technology, supported by 100-120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The device is anticipated to run OxygenOS 16 (or ColorOS 16 in some regions) based on Android 16, with up to 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus 15 launch timeline (rumoured)

As for the launch timeline, the OnePlus 15 is expected to debut in China as early as November, marking a shift from the brand's usual January schedule. A global rollout, including markets like the US and India, could follow in early 2026. In India, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is expected to be priced at approximately Rs. 74,999.