 OnePlus 15 Image Leak Tips Massive Redesign, New Colour Options Expected
According to the leaks, the phone is likely to come in three colour options - Absolute Black, Mist Purple and Dune. The finishes are matted and do not have any texture in them.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
OnePlus 15 leaked image | Weibo

OnePlus 15 new image has now surfaced on Weibo hinting at a bold new design. Moving away from the circular camera island that defined previous high-end models, the OnePlus 15 introduces a sleek, black-painted square camera module with rounded corners, much like an iPhone-inspired design. This leak suggests that the phone houses three cameras—two paired and one standalone—promising a fresh aesthetic and enhanced photographic capabilities.

According to the leaks, the phone is likely to come in three colour options - Absolute Black, Mist Purple and Dune. The finishes are matted and do not have any texture in them.

Past leaks suggest that the OnePlus 15 is rumored to feature a flat 6.78-inch 1.5K display, boasting a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. The phone is rumoured to be powered by theSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

Following the conclusion of OnePlus' partnership with Hasselblad, the device will debut an in-house image engine, potentially redefining mobile photography for the brand. The phone is also expected to house a robust 7,000mAh battery, supported by 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 15 is laregely rumoured to launch sometime next month, alongside the OnePlus Ace 6.

