OnePlus 15 Image Leak Tips Massive Redesign, New Colour Options Expected

OnePlus 15 leaked image | Weibo

OnePlus 15 new image has now surfaced on Weibo hinting at a bold new design. Moving away from the circular camera island that defined previous high-end models, the OnePlus 15 introduces a sleek, black-painted square camera module with rounded corners, much like an iPhone-inspired design. This leak suggests that the phone houses three cameras—two paired and one standalone—promising a fresh aesthetic and enhanced photographic capabilities.

This new image was spotted on Weibo, hinting at its imminent arrival. According to the leaks, the phone is likely to come in three colour options - Absolute Black, Mist Purple and Dune. The finishes are matted and do not have any texture in them.

Read Also OnePlus 15 5G Tipped To Be Powered By Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Processor, Key Specifications Leaked

Past leaks suggest that the OnePlus 15 is rumored to feature a flat 6.78-inch 1.5K display, boasting a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. The phone is rumoured to be powered by theSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

Following the conclusion of OnePlus' partnership with Hasselblad, the device will debut an in-house image engine, potentially redefining mobile photography for the brand. The phone is also expected to house a robust 7,000mAh battery, supported by 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 15 is laregely rumoured to launch sometime next month, alongside the OnePlus Ace 6.