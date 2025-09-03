OnePlus 15 5G Tipped To Be Powered By Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Processor, Key Specifications Leaked

OnePlus 13 |

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its largely rumoured flagship, the OnePlus 15 5G soon. Expected to debut in China in October and globally in January 2026, the device is already seeing multiple leaks, generating buzz for its upgraded specifications. In the latest round of leaks, the alleged OnePlus 15 has been spotted on Geekbench and other certification sites, thereby leaking a few key specifications of the device.

The OnePlus 15 5G is rumored to be the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, also referred to as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. According to a Geekbench listing with model number PLK110, the chipset boasts two prime cores clocked at 4.61GHz and six secondary cores at 3.63GHz, promising a 25 percent performance boost over its predecessor. The device is expected to pair this powerhouse with 16GB of RAM and run OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

A recent TUV certification for the OnePlus device with model number CPH2747 reveals support for 120W wired charging, a 20 percent improvement over the 100W charging of the OnePlus 13. OnePlus typically reserves its fastest charging tech for flagship models. The phone is also expected to house a massive 7,000mAh battery with 50W wireless charging. Additionally, it is also rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Coming to the design, the OnePlus 15 5G is anticipated to introduce a refreshed design, moving away from the circular camera island of its predecessor to a new camera module layout. It will reportedly come in three color options: Black, Purple, and Titanium. Other rumored specs include up to 1TB of storage, a triple-camera system with a 50-megapixel main sensor, and enhanced durability with an IP68/69 rating.

OnePlus is likley to skip the 14 moniker and launch the next flagship as the OnePlus 15, as the number 4 is considered unlucky in Chinese cultures. If all of the specifications speculations are true, OnPlus 15 5G looks to be an extremely promising device, capable of going head-to-head with the likes of iPhone 17 and the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launching next year.