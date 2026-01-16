'Thrilled & Excited': After 24 Years With Microsoft, Irina Ghose Moves To Anthropic To Lead India Operations

In a big development, Anthropic has appointed Irina Ghose as Managing Director for India. Previous to this, she was the MD at Microsoft India for over 24 years. This move supports the company's plans to expand operations in the country, including opening an office in Bengaluru. The appointment follows Anthropic's focus on strengthening its presence in India, where it ranks as the second-largest user base for Claude.ai globally.

Ghose announced her new role on LinkedIn, expressing her enthusiasm for joining the team. She stated, "I'm thrilled to join Anthropic as Managing Director for India. Anthropic’s Claude delivers high-trust, enterprise-grade AI designed for mission-critical environments, and I’m honoured to work alongside organisations, developers and startups across India as they leverage AI to transform their operations and create value."

"India has emerged as the second-largest user base for Claude.ai, reflecting rapid momentum in AI adoption. From digital natives and software firms to large enterprises and public-sector institutions, India is entering a phase of scaled deployment that will enhance competitive advantage and shape the future. AI tuned to local languages will be a force multiplier across society - from education and healthcare to workforce development and job skills," she added.

Who is Irina Ghose?

Irina Ghose is a seasoned technology leader with over three decades of experience in scaling businesses, driving enterprise transformation, and fostering AI adoption.

She holds an Electrical Engineering degree from IIT (BHU) Varanasi and an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur. These qualifications have provided her with a strong foundation in technical expertise and strategic business management.

Ghose's expansive experience with Microsoft

Previous to this, she was the MD at Microsoft India for 24 years. Ghose spent more than two decades at Microsoft, where she held various leadership roles in strategy, sales, partnerships, and operations. She joined Microsoft in 2001 and progressed through positions in enterprise solutions, education segments, Azure sales, and cloud adoption.

She previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Microsoft India, leading end-to-end operations and go-to-market strategies. Most recently, she was Managing Director of Microsoft India, where she drove enterprise AI adoption across key industries such as banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and government. On her LinkedIn profile, she claims to have built a strong ecosystem partnership and has championed initiatives for digital transformation and inclusive growth.

Chris Ciauri, Managing Director of International, Anthropic welcomed Ghose onboard. In a blog post, he said, "As we grow our teams and deepen engagement across India’s public and private sectors, Irina will ensure our approach is grounded in local insight and aligned with our mission."