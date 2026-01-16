ChatGPT Bids Farewell To WhatsApp: OpenAI Ends Support For Chatbot On Instant Messaging Platform

ChatGPT | Canva

ChatGPT will no longer be available on WhatsApp. Users will now have to download the app separately on their phone to use it. The ChatGPT dedicated phone number (1-800-ChatGPT) will no longer work. The move stems from Meta's updated Business API policy that restricts third-party large language model (LLM)-based general-purpose chatbots on the platform.

OpenAI officially announced the end of support on its page, stating that due to a policy and terms change from WhatsApp, ChatGPT would cease to be accessible on the messaging app. "On Jan 15, 2026, ChatGPT will no longer be available on WhatsApp. ChatGPT remains available on iOS, Android, and Web. We recommend linking your account soon to maintain your history. Your WhatsApp conversations won’t transfer automatically after January 15, 2026. WhatsApp does not support chat exports."

User impact and transition guidance

The integration, which launched in December 2024 via the dedicated phone number, had attracted over 50 million users who enjoyed seamless chatting, voice, image input, and generation features directly within WhatsApp. OpenAI urged users to link their WhatsApp number to a ChatGPT account before the cutoff to preserve conversation history. Once linked, past WhatsApp chats appear in the official ChatGPT history on other platforms.

Meta's policy shift and stated reasons

Meta introduced the restrictions in an October 2025 update to its WhatsApp Business API terms. The policy prohibits AI model providers from distributing general-purpose assistants on WhatsApp when AI serves as the primary functionality. Meta cited increased stress on servers from high message volumes and the need for specialized support as key reasons for the change.

Broader challenges for OpenAI

This development marks another setback for OpenAI, which has dominated the AI landscape since ChatGPT's 2022 launch but now navigates intensifying competition. The company boasts around 800 million weekly active users yet faces profitability pressures with massive annual operational costs estimated in the billions. Recent events, including Apple's selection of Google's Gemini over OpenAI models to power Siri enhancements, further limit potential consumer integrations and revenue streams.