'India & New York, Google's Culture Is Not The Same': Employee Highlights Massive Differences In Office Culture In Viral Video

Google employee Diksha Aggarwal's latest video has sparked widespread discussion about the contrasting workplace cultures at offices in Bengaluru and New York. Working from Google's Bengaluru Anantha campus, Aggarwal recently visited the company's New York office (often referred to as the 9th Avenue venue) and shared her candid observations in a short reel.

In the video, she begins by stating plainly, "India and New York, Google's culture is not the same," highlighting how the same company adapts distinctly to local contexts.

Collaborative Energy vs Individual Focus

Aggarwal describes the Bengaluru office as brimming with collaborative energy, where interactions feel lively and team-oriented. In contrast, the New York office carries a more individual-focused atmosphere, with employees concentrating deeply on their tasks.

She emphasises that both environments remain highly productive, the difference lies only in the style of expression. "Both are productive, just the expression is different," she notes in the clip.

Perks and Policies Shaped by Location

One striking contrast Aggarwal points out is the office policies around amenities. In New York, alcohol is permitted on the premises, and employees can bring their dogs to work, perks that add a relaxed, pet-friendly vibe.

These facilities, however, are not available at the Bengaluru office. "Not in India," she says, adding thoughtfully, "And honestly, it is right in its place." She views this as a sensible reflection of local culture and regulations.

Architectural Vibes and Shared Core Values

Aggarwal also draws a poetic comparison between the physical spaces. The Bengaluru Anantha campus feels "expansive [and] open," while the New York venue comes across as "vertical [and] layered," mirroring the architectural rhythms of the two cities.

Despite these differences, she underscores a powerful unifying element - the freedom to think big. "Whether it is Bangalore or New York, ideas are taken seriously," she says, concluding that Google retains its distinctive essence everywhere, even as it looks and feels different in each location.

The reel, captioned with the simple Hindi phrase "India aur New York, Google ka culture same nahi hai," has resonated widely online, drawing comments from professionals curious about global workplace dynamics.