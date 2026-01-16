7 ChatGPT Prompts That Help You Find Really Cheap Flight Tickets

Whenever we make travel plans, we usually look for really cheap flight tickets that will help us save travelling costs. The sites we head to are Skyscanner, airline websites, or even Google Flights. There are several other apps that offer deals and discounts on cards etc as well. However, there are now AI tools that help us maximise our savings even further, helping us reduce cost on flight tickets drastically.

The Instagram account 'awareness of success' has shared a set of clever ChatGPT prompts designed to uncover hidden deals. This account claims that these prompts outperform the offers found on Google Flights, Booking.com, and Skyscanner by revealing pricing tricks and alternative routes that mainstream sites often miss.

Here are the seven ChatGPT prompts that could help you find really cheap flight tickets.

1. Hidden route scanner (share your route and probable dates as well)

Act as a professional flight pricing analyst. Break my route into hidden city tickets, nearby departure and arrival airports, and multi-leg combinations airlines don't surface. Compare direct vs split routes, explain the price gap, and rank the cheapest legal options.

2. Price manipulation detector

Analyse how airlines raise prices using repeated searches, cookies, browser data, device type, IP location, and time-based demand signals. Explain exactly which behaviours trigger price inflation and give a precise step-by-step search method to avoid it.

3. Geo-pricing bypass

Simulate flight prices for the same route across different countries, currencies, and regional booking markets. Identify where the ticket is priced lowest, explain why geo-pricing differs, and outline legal ways travelers can access those fares.

4. Timing sweet spot finder

Use historical airline pricing behaviour to identify the cheapest booking days, booking windows, and departure periods for this route. Explain how demand cycles, inventory release, and fare rests influence these price drops.

5. Fare rule exploiter

Break down airline fare rules, ticket classes, routing logic, and pricing conditions in simple terms. Show how airlines structure these rules to price flights differently and how travelers can select options that quitely reduce total cost.

6. Airline vs OTA comparison

Compare pricing between airlines, major OTAs, regional booking sites, and lesser-known platforms, Identify where service fees, markups, and hidden discounts appear, and explain which platforms usually reveal lower base fares.

7. Price Drop Watch Strategy

Create a detailed fare-tracking strategy that monitors price drops without triggering increases. Include search frequency, timing resets, alert setup, behavioral rules, and practical examples to keep prices stable while tracking over time.

All of these prompts will help you break down the fares, give you details on where you can save money, which airline can be cheaper, and the timings on which the flight will cost less. All of this is great information to have, including working in 'Incognito mode' for better flight deals.