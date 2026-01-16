Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Variant Spotted On Geekbench, Hints At Imminent Launch

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G |

Redmi Note 15 Pro has surfaced on Geekbench benchmarking platform, signalling that its India launch is likely imminent. The listing features the Indian variant model number 25080RABDI. It also leaks key specifications of the phone ahead of launch.

On Geekbench, the Redmi Note 15 Pro achieved 1,051 points in the single-core test and 2,938 points in the multi-core test. These scores position it firmly in the upper mid-range segment.

The device, on Geekbench, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, an octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz, paired with the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The spotted variant comes with 8GB RAM and runs Android 15 with HyperOS 2. Globally the device is powered by the Helio G200-Ultra processor, so it needs to be seen if the processor is changed for the Indian variant, or this is a completely different device.

Redmi Note 15 Pro specifications expected

Other leaks suggest the Redmi Note 15 Pro will feature a large 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It is expected to include a 200-megapixel main camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 20-megapixel front camera. A massive 6,580mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging is also anticipated.

The smartphone was launched globally in select markets (such as Poland) in December 2025, starting at roughly around Rs. 42,000 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It is likely to launch in the same range in the Indian market. Xiaomi has not confirmed a launch date yet, for the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 15 5G launched earlier this month

The standard Redmi Note 15 5G made its India debut this month, featuring a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, a 108-megapixel main camera with OIS, and a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display. However, the Redmi Note 15 Pro was not launched alongside it.