Stalking your ex? US man arrested on charges of electronic tracking after he hides Apple AirTag in ex-wife's car to stalk her

Atkins is said to have located the victim's vehicle so that he could place roses on it.

IANSUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
A US man has been arrested who stalked his ex-wife using Apple's AirTag. According to the police, Carlos Atkins is not the first stalker to be jailed because of AirTags, reports AppleInsider. Atkins is said to have located the victim's vehicle so that he could place roses on it.

"His unnamed ex-wife found the AirTag in her car, and reportedly Atkins has confessed that he placed it there," the report mentioned.

Atkins also claimed that he wanted to see his and his ex-wife's children.

Apple reacts

Commenting on the issue of stalking, an Apple spokesperson said, "AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person's property." "We condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products," the spokesperson added.

In December last year, the authorities had arrested a US man after knowing that he placed AirTags on a victim's car to stalk them.

