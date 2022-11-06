Sony PlayStation 5 prices increased by Rs 5,000 in India | PlayStation

Sony has increased the price of PlayStation 5 in India by Rs 5,000 in response to international currency fluctuations and inflation. The price increase applies to both the disc and digital versions of the PS5. This means that the standard version of the console will now cost Rs 54,990 while the digital edition will be available for Rs 44,990.

Price rise in other countries

Similar price increases have recently been made in Europe, Canada, Japan, Australia, China and Mexico. The cost has increased by 10 per cent in Europe and 6 per cent in the UK. However, the price of the PlayStation 5 will stay the same in the US, despite high inflation.

Cost of PlayStation 5 accessories

The price of the current-gen accessories like PS5 DualSense controller, Pulse 3D headphones, HD camera and PS5 DualSense Charging Station have not been changed. You can purchase the controller for Rs 5,990, HD camera for Rs 5,190, headphones for Rs 8,590 and the charging station at Rs 2,590.

Why has Sony increased the cost of PS5?

One of the reason why the PlayStation 5 price has gone up could be due to inflation and the increasing cost of components. The price revision comes days before the launch of God of War Ragnarok on November 9.

Ever since the PlayStation 5 was launched, it has been extremely hard to find, even two years after its initial launch it usually sells out in minutes. Though the stock of PS5 now comes after they are still sold out across leading high-street retailers in India.

When the PS5 launched in India, the desk edition used to cost Rs 49,990 and the digital edition was priced at Rs 39,990. The consoles are identical except for the fact that standard PS5 lets you play physical games and 4K BLu-rays, while the Digital Edition is limited to digital games and streaming media only.

The digital edition sports 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and is powered by an octa-core CPU based on Zen 2 architecture. It also offers 825 GB internal storage support. The gaming console supports 8K gaming and 4K TV gaming with Tempest 3D AudioTech and a Dual Sense controller.

Sony has followed the footsteps of Apple and Nothing by hiking the prices. Apple recently already raised the prices of iphones and iPads in India.