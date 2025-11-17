 Samsung Unveils $309.1 billion Investment Plan Following South Korea–US Trade Deal
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechSamsung Unveils $309.1 billion Investment Plan Following South Korea–US Trade Deal

Samsung Unveils $309.1 billion Investment Plan Following South Korea–US Trade Deal

Samsung announced a ₩450 trillion ($309.1 billion) five-year investment plan following South Korea’s trade deal with the US. The funds will support a new Pyeongtaek chip line, an AI data center, next-gen battery production and OLED expansion. The move aims to boost domestic tech capacity amid rising global AI and chip demand.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
Samsung Unveils $309.1 billion Investment Plan Following South Korea–US Trade Deal | File Pic

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung Group unveiled on Sunday a 450 trillion-won ($309.1 billion) investment plan for the next five years, as part of broader efforts to ramp up domestic investment after Seoul concluded its trade deal with the United States.

Samsung Electronics Co., the crown jewel of the country's No. 1 conglomerate, will push to launch the framework construction of one of its chip plants in the main Pyeongtaek compound, home to Samsung's semiconductor manufacturing, the company said.

The decision, which also includes investment plans for research and development, was reached at a recent ad-hoc management committee, it said, reports Yonhap news agency.

Read Also
‘I Was In Shock’: Bengaluru Executive Duped of ₹32 Crore In Elaborate ‘Digital Arrest’...
article-image

The new Line 5 chip production line is slated to begin commercial operations in 2028, helping the company better meet rising demand for memory chips amid the global surge in artificial intelligence (AI).

FPJ Shorts
Samsung Unveils $309.1 billion Investment Plan Following South Korea–US Trade Deal
Samsung Unveils $309.1 billion Investment Plan Following South Korea–US Trade Deal
e-Jagriti Empowers Consumers: 2.75 Lakh Users, 1.3 Lakh Complaints Filed Since January
e-Jagriti Empowers Consumers: 2.75 Lakh Users, 1.3 Lakh Complaints Filed Since January
Bangladesh Braces For Unrest As Sheikh Hasina Verdict Expected Today; Awami League Warns Of Nationwide Lockdown — 10 Key Developments
Bangladesh Braces For Unrest As Sheikh Hasina Verdict Expected Today; Awami League Warns Of Nationwide Lockdown — 10 Key Developments
Maharashtra Politics: Congress To Contest BMC Polls Alone Amid Cadre Backlash Fears
Maharashtra Politics: Congress To Contest BMC Polls Alone Amid Cadre Backlash Fears

Samsung SDS Co., the ICT unit of Samsung, will build a large-scale AI data center in South Jeolla Province in the country's southwest. The AI data center aims to acquire 15,000 graphics processing units by 2028 and provide them to universities, startups and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The battery-making unit, Samsung SDI Co. is looking at establishing a domestic production line for next-generation batteries, including all-solid-state batteries, possibly in the southeastern city of Ulsan.

Samsung Display Co. is set to begin full-scale production next year at its 8.6-generation organic light-emitting diode plant, currently under construction in the central South Chungcheong region.

Read Also
Mozilla Firefox Working On Optional 'AI Window' Tool To Rival ChatGPT Atlas, Comet
article-image

The latest announcement came after South Korea finalized its trade deal with the U.S. on the details of its US$350 billion investment package in the U.S. market in exchange for reducing U.S. "reciprocal" tariffs to 15 percent from 25 percent.

Earlier in the day, leaders of South Korea's major business conglomerates, including Samsung, SK and Hyundai, met with President Lee Jae Myung to discuss follow-up measures after the conclusion of the trade deal, including efforts to continue the domestic investment flows.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Samsung Unveils $309.1 billion Investment Plan Following South Korea–US Trade Deal

Samsung Unveils $309.1 billion Investment Plan Following South Korea–US Trade Deal

e-Jagriti Empowers Consumers: 2.75 Lakh Users, 1.3 Lakh Complaints Filed Since January

e-Jagriti Empowers Consumers: 2.75 Lakh Users, 1.3 Lakh Complaints Filed Since January

Vivo X300, X300 Pro 5G To Launch In India On December 2: What To Expect

Vivo X300, X300 Pro 5G To Launch In India On December 2: What To Expect

‘I Was In Shock’: Bengaluru Executive Duped of ₹32 Crore In Elaborate ‘Digital Arrest’...

‘I Was In Shock’: Bengaluru Executive Duped of ₹32 Crore In Elaborate ‘Digital Arrest’...

India Reaches GenAI Turning Point As 47% Of Enterprises Deploy Multiple Use Cases, Says EY–CII...

India Reaches GenAI Turning Point As 47% Of Enterprises Deploy Multiple Use Cases, Says EY–CII...