JioFinance App Rolls Out New Unified Financial Dashboard, Smart AI Suggestions For Users In India: What's New

JioFinance has rolled out a new feature for its mobile app users. It brings the ability to consolidate and analyse their financial data from multiple sources in a single, secure platform. It links bank accounts, mutual funds, stock portfolios, and other investments into one interface for better understanding and make informed decisions.

The company says that this update addresses the challenges of managing fragmented finances. Apart from linking all investment and accounts into one interface, it also provides personalised insights to support informed decision-making.

The new tool also offers a real-time overview of assets, spending patterns, and investment performance. All data is aggregated after user offers their consent. This removes the need to switch between apps and financial service providers.

JioFinance app update brings a slew of new features:

Unified Financial Dashboard: The new centralised dashboard integrates all financial elements, including loans and deposits managed within JioFinance, alongside externally linked accounts and investments. Users gain an instant, consolidated snapshot of their net worth, cash flows, and trends, empowering proactive oversight without complexity.

Comprehensive Asset Tracking: This feature supports seamless connection to current and savings accounts for live balance monitoring and expenditure breakdowns. It also covers mutual funds, equities, and exchange-traded funds with detailed portfolio reviews and performance metrics. Upcoming enhancements will include tracking for fixed and recurring deposits, rounding out a holistic view of savings and investments.

Data-Driven Guidance: Leveraging artificial intelligence, the platform delivers tailored nudges and recommendations to optimise habits. From spotting irregular spending to suggesting alignment with long-term objectives, these insights simplify choices and promote sustainable financial health.

How to activate new feature on JioFinance app:

To activate the feature, users simply download the JioFinance app, tap the "Track your Finances" tab on the home screen, and complete a quick setup process for a customised dashboard.