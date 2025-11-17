Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Date Revealed: What To Expect

After its global debut last month, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is all set to launch in India. The company has now announced that the smartphone is coming to India on November 27. The specifications are likley to remain unchanged and pricing may be more or less in the same range as well.

In a press statement, Nothing has revealed little else apart from the India launch date. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is a watered down variant of the Nothing Phone 3a, and sale and pricing details are likley to be announced at the launch event. The smartphone, globally, was launched with a starting price of EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 25,600), and it is likley to be priced in the Indian market in the Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 price bracket as well.

The phone will come in two RAM + storage options - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. It will arrive in two colour options - Black and White.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite sports a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2392 pixel resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+ support, and up to 3000 nits peak brightness, protected by Panda Glass. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 4nm processor with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD in a hybrid dual-SIM slot.

The device runs Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.5 and comes with preloaded Instagram and Facebook, which can be uninstalled. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with 1/1.57-inch size and f/1.88 aperture with EIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro with f/2.4 aperture, supporting 4K video at 30fps and 10x digital zoom. The front camera is 16-megapixel with f/2.45 aperture and 1080p recording at 60fps. Additional features include an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C audio, bottom-ported speaker, IP54 dust and splash resistance, 5G SA/NSA connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W wired charging.

The phone measures 164x78x8.3mm, weighs 199g, and is available in White and Black with a transparent glass back and Glyph interface.