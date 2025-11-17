 India’s Digital Public Infrastructure Transforming Access To Services: Govt Official
India's Digital Public Infrastructure Transforming Access To Services: Govt Official

Addressing an event organised by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Special DG, BISAG-N, Ministry of Electronics and IT, Vinay Thakur, placed special focus on the scale, strength, and evolution of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) – considered one of the most advanced in the world.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has played a transformational role in enabling universal access to services, bridging urban–rural gaps and strengthening the country’s position as a global digital powerhouse, a senior government official said here on Sunday.

He highlighted how initiatives such as Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), DigiLocker, BharatNet, Co-WIN, UMANG, MeghRaj Cloud and GIS-based platforms of BISAG-N have collectively transformed governance, public service delivery and citizen empowerment.

Thakur, a national expert in digital governance and cybersecurity, emphasised that these achievements are a direct reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary Digital India movement, which aims to build a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. Thakur emphasised how the Prime Minister’s leadership has enabled technology to become a tool for social inclusion, transparency and economic acceleration.

Thakur also stressed the critical need for cybersecurity frameworks to secure the nation’s growing digital ecosystem. He highlighted the rising cyber threats, importance of the DPDP Act, AI-enabled cyberattacks, urgent need for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and the significance of indigenous solutions for digital sovereignty.

He delivered a comprehensive talk on Digital Transformation, Solution Architecture, Cloud Deployment, Cyber Security and the emerging field of Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC).

The session opened with a warm welcome by the Director General and CEO, IICA, Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, who emphasised the importance of future-ready digital skills and secure technologies in shaping India’s socio-economic progress.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from faculty members and students. The interactive Q&amp;A session allowed participants to explore various aspects of digital governance, data protection, cloud security and emerging technologies.

