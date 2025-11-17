Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro To Launch In India Tomorrow: How To Watch Live, What To Expect

Oppo Find X9 To Launch In India Tomorrow: How To Watch Live, What To Expect |

The Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro are all set to launch in India tomorrow. The two phones come with competitive specifications. Oppo has confirmed that the Find X9 Pro, the more premium variant of the two, will feature a 200-megapixel camera sensor with 13.2x lossless zoom, 120x hybrid zoom. Alongside, the phone will also have two 50-megapixel ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.

Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro launch livestream

The launch event is all set to begin at 12pm IST tomorrow. Users can watch the online event live on YouTube or on the company website. Alternatively, you can watch the event live in the embedded video below:

Oppo has been teasing the arrival of the two phones since a few weeks. The Oppo Find X9 Pro is listed to pack a single packs 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage. Finishes include Silk White for a clean look and Titanium Charcoal for a rugged appeal. The vanilla Oppo Find X9 is listed to come in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option. It is listed to come in Titanium Grey and Space Black colour options.

Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 specifications

Regarding specifications, the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are set to run on the Dimensity 9500 chipset, offering configurations with as much as 16GB RAM, 512GB internal storage, and an Arm G1 Ultra graphics processor to tackle demanding visual workloads. These devices will operate on ColorOS 16, overlaid on Android 16.

Oppo Find X9 Pro will come with a 200-megapixel 1/1.56-inch sensor with f/2.1 aperture and 13.2x lossless zoom. Hybrid zoom is touted to extend to a whopping 120x hybrid. Other camera features include 48-zone light analysis, zero-ghosting HDR, and LUMO Image Engine processor The company says that the Oppo Find X9 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to capture full 50-megapixel resolution photos across all three rear cameras, providing 4x more detail than standard 12-megapixel images with massive cropping flexibility. Other camera features include Active Optical Alignment, real-time triple exposure HDR technology, and 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video recording.

Both the Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor. It offers 3x optical zoom and 6x lossless zoom, with a 10cm minimum focus distance. Both models will also have a 50-megapixel JN5 (1/2.75-inch) ultra-wide camera (1/2.75- inch) with f/2.0 aperture. The camera delivers a 120° field of view and comes with autofocus support.\The entry level Find X9 carries a 7,050mAh battery, with the Pro version bumping up to a larger 7,500mAh capacity.