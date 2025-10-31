Nothing Phone 3a Lite With Mediatek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price & Specifications

Nothing Phone 3a Lite has been announced globally, the third and most affordable model in its 3a series. The big highlights of the phone include a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, and a 50-megapixel main camera. Unlike the standard Nothing Phone 3a, it uses a MediaTek chipset instead of Snapdragon, replaces the telephoto lens with a 2-megapixel macro camera, offers slower 33W charging compared to 50W, and has an IP54 rating instead of IP64.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is priced at 249 Euros or 249 GBP for the 8GB + 128GB variant and 279 Euros or 279 GBP for the 8GB + 256GB model, approximately translating to Rs. 25,560 and Rs. 28,640 respectively. It goes on sale starting today in select European markets and the UK through Nothing’s official channels, with an India launch expected soon.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite sports a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2392 pixel resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+ support, and up to 3000 nits peak brightness, protected by Panda Glass. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 4nm processor with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD in a hybrid dual-SIM slot.

The device runs Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.5 and comes with preloaded Instagram and Facebook, which can be uninstalled. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with 1/1.57-inch size and f/1.88 aperture with EIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro with f/2.4 aperture, supporting 4K video at 30fps and 10x digital zoom. The front camera is 16-megapixel with f/2.45 aperture and 1080p recording at 60fps. Additional features include an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C audio, bottom-ported speaker, IP54 dust and splash resistance, 5G SA/NSA connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a 5000mAh battery with 33W wired charging.

The phone measures 164x78x8.3mm, weighs 199g, and is available in White and Black with a transparent glass back and Glyph interface.