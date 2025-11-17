Lava Shark 2 Review: Budget Beast Or A Cheap Bust?

Lava's new offering, the Shark 2 is now available in India as another budget smartphone option – at just Rs. 6,999. It sits right into that sweet budget spot between Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 8,000. Let's talk about what it offers at this price tag - a a 120Hz display, a 5000mAh battery that is said to last a full day of use, and a 50-megapixel camera - a serious refresher at this budget. I've been using this phone for over a week now, putting it through the paces from endless WhatsApp scrolls to the odd binge-watch, and here's my review on whether it's worth buying or not.

Lava Shark 2 Design

The Lava Shark 2 has a boxy frame with an iPhone-inspired camera module. It features a flat-edged display that gives an in-hand premium feel, but the glass is a fingerprint magnet. I have lost count on the amount of times I used the wipes to clean off the screen.

Build-wise, it's sturdy enough - good for a phone in this budget. It did weather minor scratches in my week's use, but very minor ones, considering the manner in which I have tossed the phone around.

Lava Shark 2 Design | FPJ

Buttons are placed intuitively- volume rocker and power button on the right, SIM ejector on the left, USB Type-C port for charging, a 3.5mm audio jack for those wired earbuds loyalists, and a single bottom-firing speaker at the bottom. Overall, the phone has a solid, no-frills design. Just don't drop it in actual water.

Lava Shark 2 Display

Coming to the display, there is a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 720x1600 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The swipes were buttery, and the video output quality was great. Colours pop with decent tone accuracy, it doesn't veer into the oversaturated category, therefore you get natural skin tones in selfies. Outdoor visibility is decent, but there is reflective-ness in harsh sunlight conditions. Of course, this is no AMOLED masterpiece, but the display delivers good value.

Lava Shark 2 in-box contents | FPJ

Lava Shark 2 Processor

Under the hood, the Lava Shark 2 is powered by the Unisoc T7250 octa-core chip clocking at 1.8GHz on a 12nm process, paired with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. As the official spec sheet suggests, it is no Snapdragon demon, but can handle basic tasks with ease. The

Lava Shark 2 Geekbench results | FPJ

It's no Snapdragon speed demon, but it handles the basics with aplomb. Geekbench scores hover around 441 single-core and 1478 multi-core, and GPU score is at 709. AnTuTu clocks in at about 375,000. This means everyday tasks are a breeze, and you won't notice any lags or glitches. If you are looking to juggle 10 apps at once or play high-level gaming like BGMI, then this phone may not be for you. This one is a reliable cab ride, not a Ferrari run.

Lava Shark 2 Camera

Now coming to the camera, the Lava Shark 2 features a main 50-megapixel rear shooter with LED flash. It is straightforward, capable, and does what it sets out to do, without any overpromises. It churns out sharp daylight shots with good detail and natural colours, portraits come out crisp, and even low-light scenes aren't a total wash, thanks to some smart night mode tweaks.

Lava Shark 2 Camera Samples | FPJ

Up front, there is an 8-megapixel front camera, which is decent for video calls and and selfies, though it softens edges in dim rooms. No ultra-wide or fancy tricks here, but at this price, it's punching way above: macros of street food look tasty enough to eat off the screen. My take? Solid for casual clicks; you'll share without shame.

Lava Shark 2 Battery

This is where the Lava Shark 2 shines. There is a 5,000mAh battery on the phone that easily offers 7-8 hours of screen-on time with mixed use. On days of heavy usage, the phone may dip below 20 percent before bedtime. The phone comes with an 18W charger via USB Type-C, hitting 50 percent in about 45 minutes with the included 10W adapter (grab a faster one if you're impatient). There is no wireless charging support, but we didn't expect it to be there, at this price point.

Lava Shark 2 UI

Another big highlight is the clean stock Android 15 out of the box. The UI is refreshingly bloat-free, there are no pre-installed apps cluttering your app drawer. Lava has promised one major OS bump and two years of security patches. App switching is snappy, animations fluid, and the virtual RAM boost keeps things humming even with background tabs open. It's not the most customizable, but that simplicity means fewer crashes and quicker boots.

Lava Shark 2 UI | FPJ

Lava Shark 2 Verdict

After a week with the Lava Shark 2, I'm impressed. When I started using the device, I went in with minimal expectations. At the end, it a budget phone that doesn't feel like it's cutting corners where it counts, delivering reliable performance without the marketing gimmicks. At Rs. 6,999, it's a steal for first-timers or backup seekers who want longevity over flash. I'd rate it a solid 4 out of 5.