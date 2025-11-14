Mozilla Firefox Working On Optional 'AI Window' Tool To Rival ChatGPT Atlas, Comet

Mozilla has jumped onto the AI browser race after the introduction of ChatGPT Atlas and Comet. To rival Google, Mozilla has now announced that it is developing an 'AI Window' that will let users interact with an AI assistant while browsing. However, this feature is optional and will come into play if users 'enable it'.

In its blog, Mozilla explains, "In Firefox, you'll never be locked into one ecosystem or have AI forced into your browsing experience. You decide when, how or whether to use it at all. You’ve already seen this approach in action through some of our latest features like the AI chatbot in the sidebar for desktop or Shake to Summarize on iOS."

What is the new 'AI Window' feature?

AI Window is described as a 'new, intelligent and user-controlled space within Firefox' that lets users chat with an AI assistant and get help while browsing. The feature operates as a panel inside the browser. The tool is complementary solution and doesnt act like a complete takeover. If users try it and find it's not for them, they can choose to switch it off entirely.

Firefox has already introduced several optional AI-powered features, including an AI chatbot in the sidebar for desktop and Shake to Summarise on iOS. The AI Window follows the same philosophy of giving users complete control over whether and how they use artificial intelligence tools.

The AI Window joins the already existing Private Window that offers a private browsing experience.

Why Mozilla is investing in AI?

According to Mozilla, with AI becoming a more widely adopted interface to the web, the principles of transparency, accountability and respect for user agency are critical to keeping it free, open and accessible to all. As an independent browser, the company believes it is well positioned to uphold these principles.

Is the AI Window available to everyone?

The AI Window feature is currently in development. It is keeping it open source, and is building the AI Window feature with community input.