Proxgy Launches A Disruptive Sound Box With Pocket Calculator, Removable Battery & Convertible Stand

Proxgy, an innovative Indian Industrial Internet of Things startup, has launched its ‘Made in India’ pocket sound box having a host of innovative features along with custom proprietary software for its FinTech clients and PSU banks.

The 4G enabled mini sound box named AudioCube™ Mini is an extension of Proxgy’s existing line of ‘Made in India’ sound boxes under the brand name AudioCube™ which includes a Dynamic QR code sound box, a Bluetooth enabled music sound box and a sound box with ad network integration.

The 4G enabled AudioCube™ Mini comes with a host of innovative and sleek features including a pocket calculator, dual MEMS speakers for crystal clear surround sound notifications and Bluetooth music playback, a patent pending triangle stand design which converts any pocket sound box into a on shelf sound box among other innovative features including a torch, radio, etc. To ensure that the AudioCube can reach and function in remotest of regions across India, we have included an option of the AudioCube Mini to work with rechargeable and removable AAA battery cells just in case the hawkers, auto rickshaw drivers, rickshaw pullers, etc. don’t have access to USB charging but need to go digital in a push towards a cash less economy” explained Pulkit Ahuja, Founder of Proxgy during the product launch.

Pulkit Ahuja further added that “The AudioCube Mini also features a novel patent pending design which enables the mini device to be used like a handheld pocket device with neck straps or lanyard that can easily be converted to a shelf top device by using the convertible stand”.

Interestingly, Proxgy is a B2B Indian player serving Tier 1 Indian Fintechs and PSU banks with innovative and disruptive ‘Made in India’ payment confirmation devices and has garnered a confirmed orderbook of over INR 35 crores for its range of custom built AudioCube devices and their corresponding software pipeline and dashboards. Proxgy targets to distribute over 10 lac AudioCube Minis in the current financial year across its various top tier Fintech and PSU clients.

“The AudioCube mini will act as a node on the same ‘Assist.Live’ software platform which powers Proxgy’s other B2B products including our SmartHat® Smart Safety Helmets, Sleefe® Smart Cap conversion devices and Lockator® Smart locks”, added Pulkit.

Asked about creating multiple product categories in a relatively niche market, Pulkit replied “Proxgy is an early stage technology startup and like all startups, we believe in moving fast and breaking things. Sometimes that leads us to fast disruption of our own fast innovation”.

A video detailing the various innovative features of AudioCube Mini can be found here - https://youtu.be/eQuIreG98e8

