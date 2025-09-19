 'Possibly Every Single Flight Has Our Parcels,' Says Amazon India Executive Ahead of Great Indian Festival 2025
Amazon India says that it creates over 1.5 lakh seasonal jobs spanning over 400 cities – from major metropolitan areas to tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
Karan Chugh, Director of Operations at Amazon India | FPJ

In a striking revelation about Amazon's massive logistical footprint in India, Karan Chugh, Director of Operations at Amazon India, disclosed that "every single flight that takes off, possibly has Amazon parcels on board" – underscoring the incredible scale at which the e-commerce giant operates as it prepares for the much-anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival.

This bold claim comes as Amazon ramps up its operations across the country, creating 1.5 lakh seasonal jobs spanning over 400 cities – from major metropolitan areas to tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The hiring spree reflects the company's commitment to meeting the surge in demand during India's biggest shopping season.

"The scale of our operations truly reflects how deeply integrated Amazon has become in India's commerce ecosystem," Chugh explained, highlighting how the company's reach extends far beyond traditional delivery methods.

Amazon's workforce expansion showcases its inclusive approach, with thousands of women joining the seasonal workforce alongside over 2,000 persons with disabilities – demonstrating the company's commitment to building a diverse and representative team.

To support its delivery partners working around the clock, Amazon has established over 65 Aashray Centres across the country. These rest facilities feature air-conditioned rooms, charging stations, and complimentary hot and cold beverages, ensuring delivery personnel can recharge during their demanding schedules.

The company has significantly expanded its infrastructure footprint in Maharashtra, opening new sorting centres in Pune, Thane, and Nagpur to accelerate delivery times. This expansion is part of Amazon's broader Rs. 2,000 crore investment in 2025, which includes 30 new delivery stations and an expanded fulfilment network designed to provide even faster service nationwide.

Operating two dedicated cargo planes across India, Amazon's aerial logistics complement its ground operations, creating a comprehensive delivery network that Chugh suggests has become ubiquitous in Indian aviation.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival begins on September 23, with Prime Members getting 24-hour early access.

