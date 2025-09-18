5 Things To Check Before Buying On Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Or Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 and Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 begin this weekend |

Online mega sales like Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 are beginning this weekend, and some of the deals are too good to be true. Here's a PSA though - not every flashy deal is what it seems. With smart marketing tricks, inflated MRPs, and tricky bank offers, it's easy to fall for hype and regret your purchase later. That’s why it's crucial to shop smart — not just fast. From checking price history to reading real user reviews, this guide walks you through five essential things every Indian shopper must do before checking out. Whether you're eyeing a smartphone, TV, or any other gadget, these tips will help you save money and avoid nasty surprises.

1. Check the ‘Actual Price’ history – (Don’t Fall for Fake Discounts)

During these big Amazon and Flipkart sales, many products are shown with eye-catching discounts — like "60 percent off!" or “was Rs. 30,000, Now Rs. 14,999!” But the reality is: some sellers inflate the MRP before the sale to make the discount look bigger.

Before buying, use tools like Keepa (for Amazon) or browser extensions like Flipshope and BuyHatke (for Flipkart). These tools show the price history of the product over the past weeks or months. This helps you see if the deal is actually a drop — or just a marketing trick.

Example: A laptop listed at Rs. 59,999 during the sale might have been Rs. 56,000 just a week before — so the “sale price” is actually higher.

2. Always look for “Fulfilled by Amazon” or “Flipkart Assured” Tag

Not all sellers are created equal. Products directly sold by Amazon, or tagged as “Fulfilled by Amazon,” and Flipkart’s “Assured” program are typically delivered faster, better packed and handled, covered by easy returns or replacements. These tags mean the platform is taking responsibility for logistics, returns, and basic quality checks. If you’re buying expensive electronics, stick to sellers with good ratings, verified service centers, and these trusted tags to avoid dealing with shady or unknown resellers.

3. Don’t assume the best deal is on Amazon or Flipkart

During major sales, other retailers (online and offline) also offer competitive prices — sometimes better than Amazon or Flipkart, especially for high-end gadgets and appliances. Before hitting "Buy Now", check brand websites (like Samsung, OnePlus, Apple) — they often run exclusive sale days with better trade-in values or cashback. Offline retailers like Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital also participate in sales and offer bundled accessories, free installations, or longer warranties.

Also, prices can differ based on colour variants, storage options, and bundled offers (free subscriptions, cases, or bank offers). Spend an extra 5 minutes cross-checking — it’s worth it, especially on high-ticket items.

4. Understand bank, EMI, and cashback offers properly

Bank discounts are heavily promoted during sales — "Extra Rs. 5,000 Off with SBI Credit Card" or “10 percent Instant Discount on ICICI Bank cards.” But these often come with conditions that many shoppers overlook, such as minimum purchase amounts (eg, Rs. 30,000 or above), Only applicable on select sellers or product categories, Specific banks, card types, or net banking options only. Also, instant discounts and cashback are not the same. Instant discounts show up in your final bill immediately, whereas cashback is often credited 60–90 days later to your account or card.

If you're going for no-cost EMI, double-check processing fees, down payment requirements, refund rules in case of returns. Always read the full terms on the offer page, not just the headline banner.

5. Read recent 1-star and 2-star reviews to spot red flags

Most people check 4 or 5-star reviews first — but the most helpful info often comes from recent low-rated reviews. These can highlight fake or used products being delivered, missing accessories or warranty issues, delayed deliveries or damaged packaging, poor customer service during replacements/returns

Here’s how to do it right. Scroll to the Ratings & Reviews section and filter by “Most Recent” and then 1-star or 2-star. Look for repeated issues — especially if the complaints are recent (from this sale period). This helps you avoid last-minute regret on what looked like a great deal but had hidden issues in fine print or delivery experience.