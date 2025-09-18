 Looking To Buy An iPhone 15? Amazon Great Indian Festival Offers An Opportunity To Buy It Under ₹45,000
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechLooking To Buy An iPhone 15? Amazon Great Indian Festival Offers An Opportunity To Buy It Under ₹45,000

Looking To Buy An iPhone 15? Amazon Great Indian Festival Offers An Opportunity To Buy It Under ₹45,000

With these offers, the iPhone 15 will be discounted by Rs. 36,151 during the Amazon sale, given that the original launch price was Rs. 79,000.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
iPhone 15 | Internal source

The much-anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, set to commence on September 23, is bringing exciting news for iPhone enthusiasts. The premium Apple iPhone 15, which currently retails for Rs. 59,990, will be available for purchase at under Rs. 45,000 through a combination of attractive discounts and bank offers.

With these offers, the iPhone 15 will be discounted by Rs. 36,151 during the Amazon sale, given that the original launch price was Rs. 79,000. This significant markdown represents one of the steepest price cuts seen on Apple's latest smartphone series since its launch.

Read Also
Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 In India: Top Picks Ahead Of Amazon And Flipkart Sales 2025
article-image

The aggressive pricing strategy comes as Amazon prepares for its annual Diwali sale, positioning premium smartphones at more competitive price points to drive sales during the festive season.

Additional savings are available through banking partnerships, particularly with SBI credit and debit card users. SBI card holders can avail an extra 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 6,000 or more on Amazon, further reducing the effective purchase price.

FPJ Shorts
Meet 'Oil Kumar' From Karnataka, Who Lives Without Food, Only Consumes 8 Liters Of Engine Oil And Still Survives Healthy; VIDEO
Meet 'Oil Kumar' From Karnataka, Who Lives Without Food, Only Consumes 8 Liters Of Engine Oil And Still Survives Healthy; VIDEO
World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra Clocks Throw Of 83.65 Meters In His First Attempt
World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra Clocks Throw Of 83.65 Meters In His First Attempt
Japan's SMBC Completes 20% Stake Acquisition In Yes Bank, Becomes Largest Shareholder
Japan's SMBC Completes 20% Stake Acquisition In Yes Bank, Becomes Largest Shareholder
'I'm A Secure, Confident Person & Designer. I Don't Need Showstoppers': Saisha Shinde
'I'm A Secure, Confident Person & Designer. I Don't Need Showstoppers': Saisha Shinde

The e-commerce giant is also offering exchange deals and no-cost EMI options, making the premium device more accessible to price-conscious consumers who have been waiting for the right opportunity to upgrade.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 starts on 23 September, with Prime members likely to get early access to deals. The sale is expected to run through the Diwali season, offering extended opportunities for consumers to take advantage of these promotional prices.

Read Also
5 Things to Check Before Buying on Flipkart Or Amazon During Sales
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Looking To Buy An iPhone 15? Amazon Great Indian Festival Offers An Opportunity To Buy It Under...

Looking To Buy An iPhone 15? Amazon Great Indian Festival Offers An Opportunity To Buy It Under...

Vodafone Idea Partners With TCS To Integrate AI Into Its Business Support System

Vodafone Idea Partners With TCS To Integrate AI Into Its Business Support System

Paytm Launches 'Spend Now, Pay Next Month' On UPI: How To Activate It

Paytm Launches 'Spend Now, Pay Next Month' On UPI: How To Activate It

Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 In India: Top Picks Ahead Of Amazon And Flipkart Sales 2025

Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 In India: Top Picks Ahead Of Amazon And Flipkart Sales 2025

Loved The AI Saree Trend On Instagram? Here Are Top 10 Google Gemini AI Photo Editing India-Specific...

Loved The AI Saree Trend On Instagram? Here Are Top 10 Google Gemini AI Photo Editing India-Specific...