Swadeshi Tech Push: Indian WhatsApp Rival Arattai Sees 100x User Growth In 3 Days, New Features Coming In November

Ever since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for adopting swadeshi tech, Zoho's homegrown messaging app, Arattai, has witnessed an unprecedented 100-fold surge in daily sign-ups, skyrocketing from 3,000 to 350,000 users in just three days. This viral phenomenon, fueled by government endorsements and a strong emphasis on privacy, has propelled the app to the top of India's app stores, sparking debates on whether it can dethrone WhatsApp's dominance. Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu announced this 100x increase on social media, while also promising new features coming in November.

What is Arattai?

Arattai, meaning 'casual chat' in Tamil, is a cross-platform instant messaging app developed by Chennai-based Zoho Corporation. Launched quietly in 2021 as a side project, it has now emerged as a flagship for Indian innovation in the crowded messaging space. Unlike global behemoths, Arattai positions itself as a spyware-free, made-in-India alternative, prioritising user privacy and data sovereignty. It caters to everyday communication needs while aligning with national goals for self-reliant technology.

Why Did It Suddenly Become So Popular?

The app's sudden rise is due to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who spotlighted Arattai as a secure, homegrown solution amid calls for adopting indigenous digital tools. This government nudge, coupled with fervent social media buzz labeling it the 'WhatsApp killer,' ignited a download frenzy, catapulting Arattai to top charts in India. Currently, the Arattai app is the number one free app in the social networking category on App Store and number seven on Google Play Store. Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu captured the chaos in a candid X post, noting the "vertical" spike in sign-ups and traffic.

Features of the Arattai App

Arattai packs a robust set of features designed for seamless connectivity without compromising on security. Users can engage in one-to-one and group chats, share text, images, videos, voice notes, and files effortlessly, just like WhatsApp. The app supports high-quality audio and video calls with end-to-end encryption, multi-device synchronisation—including desktop apps and Android TV integration—and creative tools like stories and broadcast channels for influencers and businesses. Its privacy-first ethos shines through with a no-data-monetisation policy, addressing widespread concerns over surveillance in popular apps. Additional perks include customisable privacy settings, such as hiding phone numbers from non-contacts, making it a user-centric choice in an era of digital vigilance.

Can Arattai Take as Much Load as WhatsApp?

The explosive growth has tested Arattai's backend resilience, revealing the harsh realities of scaling under pressure. Early users reported glitches like OTP delays, contact syncing failures, and intermittent call drops as servers buckled under the influx. Vembu acknowledged the strain, revealing an all-hands-on-deck effort to bolster infrastructure for a potential 'another 100x peak surge.'

While WhatsApp, with its vast global resources, handles over 500 million Indian users flawlessly, Arattai, originally a modest project, is racing to catch up. Zoho estimates a couple of days for stabilisation, but sustaining WhatsApp-level loads will demand sustained investment in cloud capacity and engineering prowess.

Is It a True Competitor to WhatsApp?

Arattai enters the fray as a formidable challenger but falls short of being a full-fledged replacement, yet. Its intuitive interface and privacy pledges mirror WhatsApp's appeal, but key gaps persist, notably the absence of end-to-end encryption for chats (it is available only in calls), a staple in Meta's app since 2016.. With WhatsApp's deep entrenchment in Indian social and business fabrics, Arattai's 350,000 daily sign-ups signal interest, not displacement. However, features like multi-device support and no-data-sales model give it an edge in trust. Vembu has confirmed end-to-end chat encryption is engineered and under testing, a move that could level the playing field. For now, it's a credible rival for privacy-conscious users, but unseating WhatsApp requires broader adoption and feature parity.

What Is the Future of Arattai?

Looking ahead, Arattai's trajectory appears bright, with Zoho accelerating its roadmap to capitalise on the momentum. The company had earmarked November for a major overhaul, including advanced features, massive capacity upgrades, and a marketing blitz, plans now fast-tracked due to the viral surge.

End-to-end encryption for messages is imminent post-testing, alongside refinements like enhanced privacy controls and default Indian localisation. As Zoho eyes exponential growth, Arattai could evolve into a ecosystem hub, integrating with Zoho's suite for business communications. Success hinges on ironclad execution moving forward.