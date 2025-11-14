Spotify Introduces New Premium Plans In India Starting At ₹139, Launches Lossless Audio As Well

With the acquisition of Podsights, Spotify will be able to help advertisers understand how podcast ads drive actions that matter to their businesses./ Representational image |

Spotify brings three new subscription plans to India, in addition to the ones already offered. It has also introduced lossless audio streaming in India, after unveiling it for other markets a few months ago. The subscription plans now start at Rs. 139, instead of the standard Rs. 199 plan.

The audio streaming service has introduced lossless audio streaming in India for the first time. The company says that the new plans are available only to new subscribers in India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE.

Spotify says that there is no change for existing subscribers, unless they choose to upgrade. The new plans are as follows:

Spotify Premium Lite Plan

This new plan is priced at Rs. 139 in India. It supports one user only, ad-free music streaming, high quality audio up to 160kbps. The plan supports offline downloads and replaces the earlier basic individual plan.

Spotify Premium Standard Plan

This one is priced at Rs. 199 per month, and is also designed for one user. It includes ad-free music, offline downloads, and audio quality up to 320kbps.

Spotify Premium Platinum Plan

The top-tier Premium Platinum plan costs Rs. 299 per month. It offers three users to use premium offerings at once. The Rs. 299 plan offers lossless audio streaming, ad-free music, offline downloads, and playlist mixing. Users also get access to personal AI DJ, AI playlist creation, and compatibility with DJ software such as rekordbox and Serato. Lossless audio is exclusive to the Premium Platinum plan.

Spotify Premium Student Plan

The student plan remains active. It is priced at Rs. 99 per month. Perks include support for one user, offline downloads, and audio quality up to 320kbps. The plan has seen a price increase from the earlier Rs 69 rate.

For those unaware, lossless audio delivers music in FLAC format at up to 24-bit/44.1kHz resolution. This ensures no loss in quality between the original recording and what the listener hears. However, it is important to note that lossless mode consumes more data, approximately around 1GB per hour. The earlier listed Duo and family plans have been discontinued.