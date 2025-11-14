OnePlus 15 vs Google Pixel 10 vs iPhone 17: Price in India, Specifications, Compared |

OnePlus 15 has gone on sale in India. The phone comes with premium specifications including the latest Snapdragon Elite 8 Gen 5 processor and a massive 7,300mAh battery. With the OnePlus 15 now priced at Rs. 72,999, it competes with several premium flagships like the Google Pixel 10 and the iPhone 17.

Below is a spec-by-spec comparion of the OnePlus 15, Google Pixel 10, and iPhone 17. It is important to note that this is just a comparison based on what details are officially available on paper, and real-world usage offers a more in-depth review of the three phones.

OnePlus 15 vs Google Pixel 10 vs iPhone 17: Price in India

The OnePlus 15 starts at Rs. 72,999 for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and Rs. 79,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option. The Google Pixel 10 is priced from Rs. 79,999 for the single 256GB storage model. The iPhone 17 begins at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB storage options and Rs. 1,02,900 for the 512GB storage option.

OnePlus 15 vs Google Pixel 10 vs iPhone 17: Colour options

The OnePlus 15 comes in three colour options - Sand Storm, Ultra Violet, and Infinite Black. In comparison, the Google Pixel 10 provides four options such as Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian. The iPhone 17, meanwhile, includes five choices like Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, and Lavender.

OnePlus 15 vs Google Pixel 10 vs iPhone 17: Display

Coming to the display, the OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution at 1272x2772 pixels, supporting a dynamic refresh rate up to 165 Hz, Dolby Vision, and peak brightness reaching 1800 nits, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Google Pixel 10, by contrast, has a smaller 6.3-inch OLED Actua display with 1080x2424 resolution at 422ppi, adaptive 60 to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and up to 3000 nits peak brightness, also covered by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The iPhone 17 employs a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 2622x1206 resolution at 460ppi pixel density, ProMotion technology for up to 120Hz adaptive refresh, Always-On display, and up to 3000nits peak brightness in outdoor conditions, safeguarded by Ceramic Shield 2.

OnePlus 15 vs Google Pixel 10 vs iPhone 17: Processor

The OnePlus 15 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and configurations supporting up to 1 TB UFS 4.1 storage.

The Google Pixel 10 utilises the Google Tensor G5 processor with a Titan M2 security coprocessor and 12 GB RAM options.

The iPhone 17 integrates the Apple A19 chip, featuring a 6-core CPU with two performance and four efficiency cores, a 5-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, and a 16-core Neural Engine, alongside 8 GB RAM.

OnePlus 15 vs Google Pixel 10 vs iPhone 17: Camera

The OnePlus 15 includes a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup with a main Sony IMX906 sensor at f/1.4, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel 3x telephoto with periscope design, plus a 32-megapixel front camera, supporting 8K video recording.

The Google Pixel 10 offers a triple rear system comprising a 48-megapixel wide lens with Macro Focus at f/1.7, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide at f/2.2, and a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto at f/3.1 with optical stabilisation, alongside a 10.5-megapixel front Dual PD autofocus camera.

The iPhone 17 provides a dual 48-megapixel rear Fusion camera array with a main lens at f/1.6 and sensor-shift stabilisation, plus a 48-megapixel ultra-wide at f/2.2 with 120-degree field of view, and an 18-megapixel front Center Stage camera with f/1.9 aperture and autofocus.

OnePlus 15 vs Google Pixel 10 vs iPhone 17: Battery

The OnePlus 15 houses a 7300 mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. The Google Pixel 10 contains a 4970mAh battery, offering 30W wired charging via USB-C PPS and up to 15W Qi2 wireless charging, with claims of over 24 hours typical use.

The iPhone 17 uses a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery providing up to 30 hours of video playback, with fast charging to 50 percent in 20 minutes using a 40W adapter and MagSafe wireless charging.

OnePlus 15 vs Google Pixel 10 vs iPhone 17: Connectivity

The OnePlus 15 supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C 3.2, and includes an IR blaster for remote control functions.

The Google Pixel 10 features 5G sub-6 GHz, Wi-Fi 6E with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 6 with antenna diversity, NFC, Google Cast, dual-band GNSS, and USB Type-C 3.2.

The iPhone 17 includes 5G sub-6 GHz with 4x4 MIMO, Wi-Fi 7 with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 6, USB-C with USB 2 support up to 480 Mbps, NFC with reader mode, and an Ultra Wideband chip.

OnePlus 15 vs Google Pixel 10 vs iPhone 17: Design

The OnePlus 15 presents a flat-front and flat-back aluminium frame with fully flat sides and rounded corners, measuring approximately 161.3x76.7x8.1mm and weighing 211g or 215g depending on the variant, featuring a squircle camera module positioned in the top-left rear corner, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and IP68/IP69K rating.

The Google Pixel 10 has a more compact form with flat sides, rounded corners, and a distinctive oval-shaped horizontal camera bar spanning the rear width, at 152.8x72x8.6 mm and 204g, using polished back glass with a satin finish over a spacecraft-grade aluminium frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on front and back, and IP68 dust and water resistance, incorporating at least 32 percent recycled materials.

The iPhone 17 adopts contoured edges with thinner borders and rounded corners following a curved design within a rectangular outline, weighing 177g with an aluminium unibody, Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and colour-infused glass back, IP68 rating up to 6metres for 30 minutes, and a compact dual-camera alignment in a subtle rear bump.