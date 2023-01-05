PlayStation announces new Accessibility Controller Kit for PS5 | Twitter - PlayStation

PlayStation has revealed that a brand new accessibility controller kit codenamed 'Project Leonardo' is in development for PlayStation 5.

This new controller kit was revealed on stage at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023, and it was later detailed in the PlayStation Blog. It was designed to help players with disabilities play on the PS5 for a longer period, with more ease and comfort and also remove barriers to gaming.

Introducing Project Leonardo for PS5, a highly customizable accessibility controller kit designed to help players with disabilities play more easily, more comfortably, and for longer periods.



The project is still under development, and the company is trying to push for more accessibility features on PS5. There is no word from the company regarding the release window or the cost of this new controller.

Project Leonardo features

According to Sony, the new controller was developed with contributions from accessibility experts, game developers, and community members. The Project Leonardo includes a kit of swappable components with a variety of analog stick caps and buttons with different shapes and sizes.

Players will be able to customise their gaming experience with button mapping that enables the controller's button to be mapped to any supported function on the controller. In addition the players will be able to map two functions onto the same button.

To make playing on PS5 more easier, PS5 will include up to three control profiles, where players will be able to store their preferred settings and then easily switch between them.

Players can use Project Leonardo on its own or pair it with an additional controller, as it is compatible with external third-party devices through its 3.5mm AUX ports.

The company has already released over 50 accessibility features for God of War: Ragnarok, and it has also made strides to help deaf gamers.

This controller will help Sony advance gaming accessibility on its platform, like Xbox did when it released its own Adaptive Controller.