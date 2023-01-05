Redmi Note 12 series launches in India, most expensive Note series by Xiaomi | Twitter

On Thursday, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi launched the Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones in India. The company unveiled three smartphones in the series with 5G support: the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi 12 Pro+.

Redmi Note 12 Series pricing and availability

This is the most expensive Redmi Note series to be launched in India and will not be having Redmi S or Redmi T variants.

Redmi Note 12 5G 4GB will be available for Rs 17,999, while the 6GB would be available for Rs 19,999. If you are looking for extra offers then you can either avail exchange offers or use an ICICI credit card to get an additional Rs 1,500 discount.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 6GB, 8GB and 8GB+256GB is available for Rs 24,999, Rs 26,999, and Rs 27,999, respectively. ICICI credit card users will get an additional discount of Rs 3,000 when purchasing this device.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will be available for Rs 29,999 for 8GB+256GB and Rs 32,999 for 12GB+256GB. Just like Redmi Note 12 Pro you can get an additional discount of Rs 3,000.

The smartphones will be available at Flipkart, the Mi website, and other retail partners.

Redmi Note 12 Series specification

Redmi Note 12 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, along with support for HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and Dolby Vision. While Redmi Note 12 Pro has a 6.67-inch full HD Pro AMOLED display, Redmi Note 12 Pro+5G supports a 6.67-inch full HD+ Pro AMOLEd display.

Read Also Global foldable smartphone shipments to reach 22.7 mn units in 2023

Redmi Note 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, while both of the other smartphones in the series are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

In terms of photography, Redmi Note 12 has a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro shooter, with a 13MP front camera. Additionally, Pro Plus has a triple camera set up that includes a 200MP OIS sensor and a 16MP front camera.

While the Pro Plus has a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, the Note 12 has a 5000 mAh battery with a 33W fast charger.

All the devices will have Android 12 out-of-the-box, with four years of security patches and two years of major Android OS upgrades.