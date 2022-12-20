e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTech layoffs: Chinese phonemaker Xiaomi confirms 10% of its workforce will be slashed

Tech layoffs: Chinese phonemaker Xiaomi confirms 10% of its workforce will be slashed

Earlier reports claimed that Xiaomi may cut 15 per cent of its workforce amid Covid lockdowns in China and rough global macroeconomic conditions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Global technology brand Xiaomi on Tuesday said that the company is implementing organisational restructuring and personnel optimisation that will affect less than 10 per cent of its total workforce.

Earlier reports claimed that Xiaomi may cut 15 per cent of its workforce amid Covid lockdowns in China and rough global macroeconomic conditions.

"Xiaomi recently implemented routine personnel optimisation and organisational streamlining, with affected parties totalling less than 10 per cent of total workforce," a company spokesperson told IANS.

Those affected have been "compensated in compliance with local regulations," the spokesperson added.

The South China Morning Post earlier reported that Xiaomi may lay off workers from multiple departments, as it aims to reduce 15 per cent of its workforce amid the rough global macroeconomic conditions and local Covid-19 lockdowns.

The report cited several social media posts by affected Xiaomi employees and local Chinese media reports.

Xiaomi had 35,314 employees as of September 30, with more than 32,000 in mainland China.

The news of the layoffs comes as Xiaomi's financial performance has been under pressure in 2022.

The Beijing-based tech giant started laying off workers this year amid weaker sales due to Covid-19 lockdowns in China and slower consumer spending.

Meanwhile, India saw 44.6 million smartphone shipments in the third quarter this year.

According to a report by market research firm Canalys, Xiaomi held onto the first place with 9.2 million units as the brand gained traction from July's online sales ahead of the festival season.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tech layoffs: Chinese phonemaker Xiaomi confirms 10% of its workforce will be slashed

Tech layoffs: Chinese phonemaker Xiaomi confirms 10% of its workforce will be slashed

Direct tax collection in this fiscal year jumps by 26%, how will this impact the economy? |Teji...

Direct tax collection in this fiscal year jumps by 26%, how will this impact the economy? |Teji...

Banks write off loans worth Rs 11.17 lakh crore in last 6 years

Banks write off loans worth Rs 11.17 lakh crore in last 6 years

Domino's launches 20-minutes delivery across 20 zones in India to deliver hotter pizzas to consumers

Domino's launches 20-minutes delivery across 20 zones in India to deliver hotter pizzas to consumers

FPJ Rewind 2022: The year's top new startups in the Unicorn club

FPJ Rewind 2022: The year's top new startups in the Unicorn club