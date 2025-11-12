'One Of The Hardest Decisions Of My Life:' Indian Engineer Siddhant Awasthi Bids Farewell To Tesla After Leading Cybertruck to Launch

X/ LinkedIn

Siddhant Awasthi, the Bengaluru-born engineer who spearheaded Tesla's ambitious Cybertruck programme, has announced his departure from the company after more than eight years. The 30-year-old's heartfelt LinkedIn farewell, posted on Sunday, has amassed hundreds of reactions and comments, propelling him into viral spotlight amid Tesla's ongoing challenges with sales and profitability.

Who is Siddhant Awasthi?

Awasthi, who joined Tesla as an intern in 2017, rose meteorically through the ranks, becoming a pivotal figure in the electric vehicle giant's most audacious projects. Educated at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bengaluru, he earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from Dayanand Sagar College of Engineering before pursuing a master's at the University of Cincinnati in the United States.

His tenure at Tesla reads like a blueprint for Silicon Valley success: from contributing to the Model 3 production ramp-up and the development of the Shanghai Gigafactory, to pioneering new electronics and wireless architectures. But it was his leadership of the Cybertruck programme – Elon Musk's stainless-steel behemoth unveiled in 2019 – that cemented his reputation. Under Awasthi's guidance, the futuristic pickup transitioned from prototype to production, with deliveries commencing in late 2023.

In his LinkedIn post, Awasthi reflected on the "thrilling journey" with evident pride and reluctance. "I recently made one of the hardest decisions of my life to leave Tesla after an incredible run," he wrote. "Eight years ago, when I started as an intern, I never dreamed I'd one day have the opportunity to lead the Cybertruck programme and bring it to reality. It's been an absolute privilege filled with mostly high-intensity days: working alongside talented, driven, and truly rockstar colleagues across Tesla." He extended special thanks to Musk, Tesla's leaders, mentors, and customers, crediting them for "fuelling my drive".

Awasthi also highlighted the transformative impact of Tesla's vehicles: "Tesla vehicles are incredibly complex systems that often don't get the credit they deserve, but I've witnessed firsthand how they've changed lives: for our customers, my friends, and my family: adding real value and, above all, improving safety."

Tesla is grappling with a 37 percent year-on-year plunge in third-quarter profits to 1.4 billion dollars – its fourth consecutive decline – alongside sluggish Cybertruck sales, multiple vehicle recalls, and intensifying competition in the EV market. Production targets for the Cybertruck have fallen short, with demand cooling faster than anticipated, leading analysts to dub it a potential "sales disaster" akin to historical flops like the Ford Edsel. Awasthi's exit coincides with the departure of fellow veteran Emmanuel Lamacchia, programme manager for the Model Y – Tesla's best-selling vehicle – announced mere hours earlier, fuelling speculation of a broader talent exodus.

On X (formerly Twitter), the news has sparked a flurry of posts, blending admiration for Awasthi's rags-to-riches arc with concerns over Tesla's direction. "From intern to Cybertruck chief in 8 years – that's the Tesla dream," tweeted one user, while another lamented: "Tesla losing key execs like Awasthi amid Cybertruck woes. Musk's pivot to robots can't come soon enough." Indian media outlets have hailed him as a "young tech prodigy", emphasising his roots and the inspirational narrative of an Indian engineer leading a Musk flagship project before turning 30.

Neither Awasthi nor Tesla has disclosed his next move, though he hinted at excitement for "the next chapter of my life".