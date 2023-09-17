Microsoft Edge Shuts Tablet-friendly 'Web Select' Feature |

Microsoft has shut down its most applauded feature, "Web Select" -- from Edge browser. To improve end-user experience, the Web Select feature "is being deprecated and will no longer be an option under Web Capture or via keyboard shortcut," Microsoft said in a support document.

According to BleepingComputer, users could use this tool to capture and copy web content while maintaining its format and functionality.

Web Select, which could be accessed via the menu or the Control+Shift+X shortcut, gave it an advantage over simple screenshot tools. Moreover, users could interact with the copied text instead of static images, such as editing it or accessing embedded links.

This feature was especially useful when users wanted to lift sections of tables, allowing them to omit unnecessary columns for faster copying, the report said.

Last month, after iOS and Android, Microsoft announced to shut down its digital assistant Cortana app on Windows 11. While Cortana in Windows as a standalone app is deprecated, the support for Cortana in Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams Rooms will end in the fall of 2023.

"Cortana in Outlook mobile will continue to be available. We understand this may affect the way you work, but there are new and exciting ways you can get help with your tasks, calendar, email, and more," the company said in an update.

