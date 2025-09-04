 How To Get ChatGPT To Recommend Your Products First: A Step-By-Step Guide
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechHow To Get ChatGPT To Recommend Your Products First: A Step-By-Step Guide

How To Get ChatGPT To Recommend Your Products First: A Step-By-Step Guide

OpenAI’s latest feature allows ChatGPT to recommend products for queries like 'best noise-cancelling headphones under Rs. 1,000' or 'gifts for cooking enthusiasts.'

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
article-image

ChatGPT is increasingly becoming the go-to choice for Internet users to search for answers, crippling Google's autonomy in the space. Be it looking for advice or products, users are often scrambling to ChatGPT for help. OpenAI recently introduced a tool that helps entrepreneurs make their product discoverable on ChatGPT.

Using the below mentioned guide, merchants and website owners can now showcase their products in ChatGPT’s search results, reaching millions of users with shopping intent. OpenAI’s latest feature allows ChatGPT to recommend products for queries like 'best noise-cancelling headphones under Rs. 1,000' or 'gifts for cooking enthusiasts.' These results are independently selected and are not advertisements (yet), offering a unique opportunity for businesses to gain visibility. Here’s a step-by-step guide to ensure your products are discoverable on ChatGPT, based on OpenAI’s official guidelines.

Step 1: Verify Your Site Allows OAI-SearchBot Access

ChatGPT uses a web crawler called OAI-SearchBot to find and display product information. To ensure your products can be discovered:

FPJ Shorts
Video: Jannik Sinner's Thunderous Forehand Prompts Resigned Reaction From Lorenzo Musetti In US Open 2025 Quarter-Final
Video: Jannik Sinner's Thunderous Forehand Prompts Resigned Reaction From Lorenzo Musetti In US Open 2025 Quarter-Final
Karnataka Seers Meet Home Minister Amit Shah, Seek NIA Probe Into Dharmasthala Murders
Karnataka Seers Meet Home Minister Amit Shah, Seek NIA Probe Into Dharmasthala Murders
India's Largest Container Cargo Terminal Opens In Navi Mumbai; All You Need To Know About Uran's Jawaharlal Nehru Port| VIDEO
India's Largest Container Cargo Terminal Opens In Navi Mumbai; All You Need To Know About Uran's Jawaharlal Nehru Port| VIDEO
Gujarat Shocker: International School Student Beaten At Hostel; Parents Filed Complaint After Video Goes Viral
Gujarat Shocker: International School Student Beaten At Hostel; Parents Filed Complaint After Video Goes Viral

Check your website’s robots.txt file to confirm that OAI-SearchBot is not blocked.

If necessary, update the robots.txt file to allow access. For example, ensure there’s no line like Disallow: / for User-agent: OAI-SearchBot.

This crawler is used solely for search purposes and does not collect data for training OpenAI’s AI models.

Pro Tip: Use analytics tools like Google Analytics to track referral traffic from ChatGPT, which includes the UTM parameter utm_source=chatgpt.com in referral URLs.

Step 2: Sign Up for Product Feed Submission Notifications

OpenAI is developing a system for merchants to submit product feeds directly to ChatGPT, ensuring accurate and up-to-date listings. While this feature is not yet available, you can:

> Visit the OpenAI product discovery page (openai.com/chatgpt/search-product-discovery).

> Complete the interest form provided to receive notifications when product feed submissions open.

> Stay proactive by monitoring updates from OpenAI to prepare your product data for submission.

How will this help your business?

By following these steps, and signing up first, merchants can tap into ChatGPT’s growing user base, which actively searches for product recommendations. Unlike traditional ads, these organic placements enhance credibility and visibility without additional costs.

Additionally, ensure your website is optimised for search engines, as this can improve discoverability. Regularly update your product listings to reflect accurate pricing and availability, preparing for when direct feed submissions become available.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched: Check Price, Detailed Specifications, More

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched: Check Price, Detailed Specifications, More

How To Get ChatGPT To Recommend Your Products First: A Step-By-Step Guide

How To Get ChatGPT To Recommend Your Products First: A Step-By-Step Guide

13 Very Useful Tips To Extend Your iPhone's Battery Life: Step-By-Step Guide

13 Very Useful Tips To Extend Your iPhone's Battery Life: Step-By-Step Guide

Over 2 Crore Fraudulent Phone Connections Blocked In India, Spoof Calls Down By 97%: DoT Secretary

Over 2 Crore Fraudulent Phone Connections Blocked In India, Spoof Calls Down By 97%: DoT Secretary

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 4, 2025: Grab Free Diamonds, Skins, and More

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 4, 2025: Grab Free Diamonds, Skins, and More