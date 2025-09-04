How To Get ChatGPT To Recommend Your Products First: A Step-By-Step Guide

ChatGPT is increasingly becoming the go-to choice for Internet users to search for answers, crippling Google's autonomy in the space. Be it looking for advice or products, users are often scrambling to ChatGPT for help. OpenAI recently introduced a tool that helps entrepreneurs make their product discoverable on ChatGPT.

Using the below mentioned guide, merchants and website owners can now showcase their products in ChatGPT’s search results, reaching millions of users with shopping intent. OpenAI’s latest feature allows ChatGPT to recommend products for queries like 'best noise-cancelling headphones under Rs. 1,000' or 'gifts for cooking enthusiasts.' These results are independently selected and are not advertisements (yet), offering a unique opportunity for businesses to gain visibility. Here’s a step-by-step guide to ensure your products are discoverable on ChatGPT, based on OpenAI’s official guidelines.

Step 1: Verify Your Site Allows OAI-SearchBot Access

ChatGPT uses a web crawler called OAI-SearchBot to find and display product information. To ensure your products can be discovered:

Check your website’s robots.txt file to confirm that OAI-SearchBot is not blocked.

If necessary, update the robots.txt file to allow access. For example, ensure there’s no line like Disallow: / for User-agent: OAI-SearchBot.

This crawler is used solely for search purposes and does not collect data for training OpenAI’s AI models.

Pro Tip: Use analytics tools like Google Analytics to track referral traffic from ChatGPT, which includes the UTM parameter utm_source=chatgpt.com in referral URLs.

Step 2: Sign Up for Product Feed Submission Notifications

OpenAI is developing a system for merchants to submit product feeds directly to ChatGPT, ensuring accurate and up-to-date listings. While this feature is not yet available, you can:

> Visit the OpenAI product discovery page (openai.com/chatgpt/search-product-discovery).

> Complete the interest form provided to receive notifications when product feed submissions open.

> Stay proactive by monitoring updates from OpenAI to prepare your product data for submission.

How will this help your business?

By following these steps, and signing up first, merchants can tap into ChatGPT’s growing user base, which actively searches for product recommendations. Unlike traditional ads, these organic placements enhance credibility and visibility without additional costs.

Additionally, ensure your website is optimised for search engines, as this can improve discoverability. Regularly update your product listings to reflect accurate pricing and availability, preparing for when direct feed submissions become available.