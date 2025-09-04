Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 4, 2025: Grab Free Diamonds, Skins, and More

Garena Free Fire Max, the enhanced version of the popular battle royale game, has rolled out new new redeem codes for September 4, offering players a chance to unlock free in-game items like diamonds, weapon skins, costumes, and vouchers. These 12-character alphanumeric codes are time-sensitive and single-use, so players must act fast to claim their rewards before they expire.

Redeem Codes for September 4, 2025

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

FFMC2SJLZ3AW

​HGFDS6AP2O1I

​MNBVCX5Z0LKJ

​RTYUIO1P5LKM

​FFDTR9HY6TG5

​FVBNM7JIUYT2

​WERTG4YHFVB5

​YUIPK8JHGFD4

​ZXCASQ3W2E3R

​FGYHJT6U6I5O

​LKJHGFDSAQ2W

How to Redeem these Garena Free Fire Max codes

To claim these rewards, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com.

2. Log in using a linked account (Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK).

3. Copy and paste a redeem code into the provided text box.

4. Click Confirm and, if prompted, verify in the dialogue box by clicking OK.

5. Check your in-game mailbox within 24 hours to collect your rewards. Diamonds and gold will be added directly to your account wallet.

Things to watch out for:

These codes are valid for a limited time, typically 12–24 hours, and are restricted to the first 500 users or a set redemption limit.

They are also region-specific, so ensure the code matches your server. Guest accounts cannot redeem codes, so link your account to a supported platform. With rewards like the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate and Fire Head Hunting Parachute up for grabs, redeeming promptly is crucial to enhance your gameplay without spending a dime.